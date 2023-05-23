Dead – Death – Obituary News : Passing of TN industrialist Karumattu T. Kannan

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Karumattu T. Kannan: A Visionary Industrialist and Philanthropist

The news of the demise of Karumattu T. Kannan, a well-known industrialist and philanthropist, has left a deep void in the hearts of people across South India. Kannan passed away at his residence in Madurai on May 23, 2022, at the age of 70. He was a man of many talents and had made significant contributions to the fields of industry, education, and social service.

Kannan was the owner of Thiagaraja mills, a renowned textile company in South India. He was associated with several industrial bodies, including the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Southern Indian Mills Association. He played a crucial role in promoting the growth of the textile industry in the region and was known for his innovative ideas and entrepreneurial spirit.

Apart from his contributions to the industry, Kannan was also deeply committed to the cause of education. He was the President of Thiagarajar Colleges and was involved in the activities of Anna University. He believed that education was the key to unlocking the potential of young people and empowering them to build a better future for themselves and their communities.

Kannan’s passion for education and social service led him to receive several awards and accolades, including the Perunthalivar Kamarajar award instituted by the Tamil Nadu government for promoting education and social service. He was a member of the state planning commission and was appointed as a member of the High-Level Advisory Committee of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department in 2022.

Kannan’s contributions to society were not limited to the fields of industry and education. He was deeply involved in the activities of the Madurai Sri Meenakshi Sundareswar temple and served as its Thakkar. He believed that spirituality and social service were two sides of the same coin and worked tirelessly to promote both.

Kannan’s passing has left a deep void in the hearts of people who knew him personally and those who were inspired by his vision and leadership. He leaves behind his wife Uma Kannan and children Visalakshi, Radha, and Hari Thiagarajan. His legacy, however, will continue to live on through the institutions and organizations he helped build and the countless lives he touched through his philanthropy and service.

As we mourn the loss of a great industrialist, visionary leader, and philanthropist, let us also celebrate his life and legacy. Let us remember him as a man who believed in the power of education, spirituality, and social service to transform lives and build a better world. Let us carry forward his vision and continue to work towards a brighter future for all.

