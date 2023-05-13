Dead – Death – Obituary News : Passing of Velma Whitmore: Latest Updates

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Velma Laverne Whitmore

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Velma Laverne Whitmore on May 11, 2023. We extend our deepest condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time.

Early Life and Education

Velma was likely born in Hartford, Ohio, and spent her early years there. She later moved to Anderson, Indiana, where she made her permanent home. Her parents, Ivan Clark and Grace Clark (Cozad), and her sister all predeceased her.

Family and Legacy

Velma was the only surviving member of her immediate family at the time of her passing. She is survived by her great-grandchildren Katelyn Lee and Gavin Whitmore, as well as by her grandson Allen Whitmore, granddaughter Johna Lee and her husband Michael, grandson Bill Whitmore and his wife Belinda, and granddaughter Johna’s husband Michael. She is also survived by her husband Michael, who is married to her granddaughter Johna.

A Life Well-Lived

Velma was able to accomplish something that no other member of her family had done before – she lived to a ripe old age. As the only surviving member of her immediate family, she leaves behind a legacy of perseverance and strength. Her memory will live on through her loved ones and the impact she had on those who knew her.

Expressions of Sympathy and Support

We invite you to express your condolences to Velma’s family by writing in the guestbook provided for this purpose. Your words of sympathy and support will undoubtedly bring comfort during this difficult time. Please address any messages to the following address:

1234 Memorial Drive

Anderson, Indiana 46013

We hope that Velma’s family and friends find solace in the knowledge that she lived a full life and made a positive impact on those around her. May her memory be a blessing.

