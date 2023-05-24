Dead – Death – Obituary News : Passing of Wanda K. Puff: Updates on Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Wanda K. Puff: A Life Well-Lived

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Wanda K. Puff on May 21, 2023. She was 78 years old and had formerly made her home in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Our hearts go out to her family and friends during this difficult time.

A Life of Love and Loss

Wanda was born to Glenn A. Puff and Evelyn L. Puff (Franks), but both of her parents had passed away before she was born. Her stepmother, Sarah E. Puff, had also passed away before her birth. Despite this loss, Wanda was surrounded by love from her surviving family members, including her brothers Clayton and George, and step-siblings Paul, Carole, Hope, and Dorothy.

Throughout her life, Wanda faced many challenges and hardships, but she never lost her spirit of love and compassion. She was a devoted member of her community and always sought to help those in need. Even in death, she continues to give back through donations to St. Mary’s Soup Kitchen in Fort Wayne.

An Outpouring of Condolences

On this memorial page, friends and family members are invited to express their condolences and share their memories of Wanda. It is a testament to the impact she had on those around her that so many have taken the time to honor her memory in this way.

As we read through the condolences left by those who knew and loved Wanda, we are reminded of the many ways she touched the lives of others. She was a kind and generous soul, always willing to lend a helping hand or offer a listening ear. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A Legacy of Love

Although Wanda is no longer with us, her legacy of love and compassion lives on. She touched the lives of many and made a lasting impact on her community. As we remember her life and mourn her passing, let us also celebrate the love and kindness she brought into the world.

Rest in peace, Wanda K. Puff. You will be deeply missed.

Wanda K. Puff funeral Wanda K. Puff memorial service Wanda K. Puff obituary announcement Wanda K. Puff cause of death Wanda K. Puff legacy and remembrance

News Source : obituary updates

Source Link :Wanda K. Puff Obituary, Death, Wanda K. Puff has passed away – obituary updates/