Dead – Death – Obituary News : Passing of Wayne Paul Jacob: Updates on Obituary

Remembering Wayne Paul Jacob: A Life Well-Lived

We commemorate the life of Wayne Paul Jacob, well known as “Pop” and “Jaco,” who passed away on May 18, 2023, with a lot of love and appreciation. Born in LaPlace, Louisiana, on June 22, 1947, Wayne was a kind, devoted, loyal, smart, and dedicated person who had the honor of influencing the lives of many others.

A Life Devoted to Love and Family

Wayne was the picture of love and devotion—a loving husband, a devoted father, a devoted grandpa, and a devoted great-grandfather. Wayne showed a passion for many activities throughout his life, including farming, raising and racing thoroughbred horses, shrimping, growing cattle, and spending weekends with his family on Grand Isle. JoAnn, his devoted wife of 57 years, and their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were among the people he cherished being with.

A Life of Impact and Influence

In addition to being a devoted little league coach at Larayo and a lifelong LSU supporter, Wayne made a significant impact on the lives of numerous young athletes. He graduated from Leon Godchaux High School where he participated in football and track. He later married JoAnn, his high school sweetheart. Together, as the original proprietors of Wayne Jacob’s Smokehouse in LaPlace, they created a lovely life and a successful company.

A Life Remembered with Love

Wayne worked as a Reserve at DuPont. Wayne is survived by his wife JoAnn, children Julie and Scotty Stein, Joey Jacob, and Jill and Shaun Brignac, grandchildren Joshua and Scarlett Stein, Kelsie and Dylan Puccio, Jacob and Paige Stein, Jordin Jacob, Harli Jacob, and Joei Jacob, and brothers Ronald and Donald Jacob. His parents, Nolan and Beatrice Jacob, died before him. On Thursday, May 25, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., there will be a visiting at Millet Guidry Funeral Home, 2806 West Airline Highway, LaPlace, followed by a prayer service at 12:00 p.m. At Saint John Memorial Gardens in LaPlace, Louisiana, a private burial will take place. Please visit www.milletguidry.com to leave memories or condolences.

Final Thoughts

Wayne Paul Jacob was a man who lived his life with love, devotion, and passion. He made a significant impact on the lives of many, and his memory will be cherished by all who knew him. We honor his memory and celebrate his life, knowing that he will always be loved and remembered.

