Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pastor H. Spees dies after fall last week

Remembering Pastor H. Spees: A Legacy of Service to Communities

It was a sad day for the community of Fresno, California, on Friday, May 5, 2023, as news broke that Pastor H. Spees had passed away. The 78-year-old pastor had been hospitalized for over a week after he fell and sustained a head injury on Wednesday, April 26. Despite undergoing surgery, he remained in a coma due to swelling and trouble breathing. The news of his passing has left many in shock and grief, as they remember the life and legacy of a man who dedicated his life to serving others.

For 50 years, Spees had been involved in community service, working with business, government, faith, and community leaders to find solutions to complex urban problems in cities across the United States and the world. He was known for his tireless advocacy for the most vulnerable members of society, particularly those experiencing homelessness.

In 2020, Spees was appointed as Director of the City of Fresno’s Housing and Homeless Initiatives by Mayor-elect Jerry Dyer. He played a crucial role in creating the city’s Project Off Ramp, which has helped move hundreds of unsheltered people into safe shelters with resources to get them back on their feet. His work in Fresno and beyond earned him widespread recognition and respect, as well as numerous awards and accolades.

However, Spees’ influence extended far beyond his professional accomplishments. He was also a beloved pastor and spiritual leader, known for his kind and compassionate nature. He served as the senior pastor of the First Baptist Church of Fresno for over 30 years, where he mentored and inspired countless individuals.

Spees’ commitment to service was rooted in his deep faith and belief in the power of community. He once said, “We are all in this together, and we must work together to make our communities better.” His words and actions were a testament to this belief, as he worked tirelessly to bring people together and create positive change.

The news of Spees’ passing has been met with an outpouring of love and support from the community he served. Mayor Dyer released a statement expressing his condolences, saying, “Pastor Spees was a true leader and a force for good in our community. His legacy will live on, and we will continue to honor his vision and work towards a better future for all.”

Others have taken to social media to share their memories of Spees and the impact he had on their lives. One person wrote, “Pastor H. Spees was a true inspiration and a shining light in our community. His kindness, wisdom, and compassion will be deeply missed.” Another said, “I will always remember Pastor Spees’ unwavering dedication to helping those in need. He was a true hero and an example for us all.”

As the community mourns the loss of a beloved leader, it is clear that Spees’ legacy will live on. His commitment to service and his belief in the power of community will continue to inspire and guide those who knew him. In the words of one of his favorite Bible verses, “Well done, good and faithful servant.”

