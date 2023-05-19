Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Pastor Tim Keller Dies in NYC”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

New York Pastor Tim Keller Dies at 72, Leaving a Legacy of Bold Witness for Christ

New York City lost one of its most influential Christian leaders on Friday, as Tim Keller passed away at the age of 72. Keller was known for his successful ministry to young professionals in Manhattan, and for his ability to make the Gospel heard in unusual places.

Over the course of his career, Keller founded and grew a Reformed evangelical church in Manhattan, established a church planting network, co-founded The Gospel Coalition, and wrote several bestselling books on God, the Gospel, and the Christian life.

One of the central themes of Keller’s preaching and teaching was idolatry. He believed that people are heartbroken and searching for meaning in life, and that only Jesus can truly heal them. Only the grace of God can satisfy their deepest longings.

Keller made a name for himself by speaking boldly to the cultural elite of Manhattan, telling them that they worship false gods. “We want to feel beautiful. We want to be loved. We want to feel important,” he preached in 2009. “That’s why we work so hard, and that’s where the evil comes from.”

While some accused Keller of cultural accommodation and compromising Christian truth, he believed that relevance was key to reaching people with the Gospel. “Relevance’s job is to identify icons that capture people’s souls. Then tell them they are free,” he once said.

Keller’s message of hope and salvation through Jesus Christ resonated with many, especially young professionals who were searching for meaning in their lives. His legacy will continue to inspire Christians around the world to be bold witnesses for Christ in every area of society.

Early Life and Conversion

Tim Keller was born in Allentown, Pennsylvania in September 1950. His family attended a Lutheran church, and he attended Confirmation for two years, but he learned that religion was about being good rather than about a relationship with Jesus.

It wasn’t until he went to college in 1968 and joined the InterVarsity Christian Fellowship that Keller began to take Christianity seriously. He was inspired by the Christians he met there who cared about the civil rights movement, and he began to read voraciously about the faith.

Eventually, Keller became convinced that Christianity was real and true, and he dedicated his life to sharing the Gospel with others. He attended Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary, where he earned a Master of Divinity degree, and later earned a Doctor of Ministry degree from Westminister Theological Seminary.

Legacy and Impact

Throughout his life, Tim Keller was a bold witness for Christ in every area of society. He believed that Christians should be engaged in the world around them, and that the Gospel should be proclaimed in every corner of society.

Keller’s legacy will continue to inspire Christians around the world to be bold witnesses for Christ in every area of society. His books, sermons, and teachings will continue to impact countless lives, as people are drawn to the hope and salvation that can only be found in Jesus Christ.

As Keller once said, “That’s the Gospel. We are more sinful and flawed in ourselves than we dare to believe, but at the same time, we are more loved and accepted in Jesus Christ than we dare to hope.”

May we all be inspired by Tim Keller’s example and continue to share the love and hope of Jesus Christ with the world around us.

1. Tim Keller obituary

2. Tim Keller cause of death

3. New York City pastor dies

4. Tim Keller legacy

5. Remembering Tim Keller

News Source : MRandom News

Source Link :Tim Keller dead, New York City Pastor cause of death and obituary/