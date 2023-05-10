Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Pastor Tim Rogers’s Wife Shireta Dies: Cause of Death Revealed”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Shireta Rogers Passed Away: Pastor Tim Rogers’s Wife Cause of Death and Obituary

Everyone was devastated after getting the cessation of Gospel singer Pastor Tim Rogers’s wife. The woman, named Shireta Roger passed away Tuesday, 9th of May, 2023. She was announced dead on social media by her husband Gospel Paster Tm Roger. Shireta left this world leaving behind her husband, friends, and loved ones. In this article, we will do a discussion regarding the cause of death. who is Shireta Roger? Kindly read till to the end.

Shireta Rogers Passed Away

Timothy Roger was born in Arkansas where he spent his childhood, he belonged to the town of Blytheville. He had the wonderful caring parent Bishop T.J. Rogers and Tallie Ann Rogers. His parents taught him how to sing, teach and preach. Tim Roger was chosen by his family, they helped him to be a good singer. He was the 16th child and the last child in Roger’s family. Other kids referred to Tim as the “Golden Child.” Roger is considered to be one of the best preachers and singers these days. Roger was just 18 years old when he got the opportunity to preach to God. Tim’s father Bishop TJ Roger, was leading as the pastor of Prince of Peace Church, but he took over the role of preacher for his son.

Pastor Tim Roger began with the Hope Church in 2016. Tim made his path which took him on an Inwardly-directed journey of discovery and truth. He wanted to find the inner peace and truth. To attain the real truth, Tim began his education, learning and inspiring others. In 2005, a member of Roger’s family has been spreading their praise and worship through singing all part of the United States.

Later, Pastor Tim Roger has made collaboration with many famous singers in music. He has made songs with numerous musicians such as the William Brothers, John pee kee, Calvin Richardson, Kim Burrell, and Dr Bobby Jones.

Shireta Rogers Obituary

Recently, Tim’s wife Shireen Roger died. The circumstance of her death is not clear right now. The report of Shireta Roger was allegedly reported by her family with Tim Roger. Shireta has left us leaving wonderful memories. Many individuals were sending their part of love and condolences.

The Roger family will release the date of the obituary and funeral service. Soon, The prayer’s timing will be shared on time. We request to pray for Shireta Roger for her life.

Follow Thecrunchyreport.com For More

News Source : Aman Mishra

Source Link :Shireta Rogers Passed Away, Pastor Tim Rogers’s Wife Cause of Death and Obituary – TheCrunchyReport/