Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pat Robertson, Christian Leader, Dies at 93

Pat Robertson, a legendary conservative Christian broadcaster, passed away at the age of 93 on June 8, 2023. Robertson was a former U.S. Marine who served during the Korean War and was awarded three battle stars for his bravery in combat. After his military service, he began a career in broadcasting by launching the Christian Broadcasting Network in 1960 and hosted “The 700 Club” for decades until his retirement in October 2021.

Robertson was known for his conservative views on a range of issues, including natural disasters, 9/11, AIDS, pot, divorce, diplomacy, plastic surgery, homosexuality, Islam, secular colleges, critical race theory, and the end of the world. He ran for president in the Republican primaries in 1988, finishing second in the Iowa caucuses behind Sen. Bob Dole and ahead of Vice President George H.W. Bush. He also had a major impact on conservative evangelical political activism, cementing the alliance between conservative evangelical activists and the Republican Party.

Christians played a significant role in the success of Robertson’s presidential campaign, which mobilized believers who viewed him as a champion speaking to their pain. Although he supported Donald Trump during his presidency, he turned on him after his loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, saying that Trump was living in an “alternate reality” and that he should “move on.”

Robertson was married to his beloved wife Adelia from 1954 until her passing in April 2022. They had four children together, and he credited her with leaving an indelible print on all that she set her hand to during her remarkable life. Robertson is survived by his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

As news of Robertson’s passing spread, many Christian leaders and organizations offered their condolences and honored his extraordinary life and anointed ministry. Jesse Duplantis, a Louisiana-based televangelist, tweeted, “Dr. Pat Robertson has transitioned into his heavenly home and into the precious arms of His Savior. Today we honor his extraordinary life and anointed ministry. Please join us in prayer for his family and the ministry of CBN as they carry on his legacy.” The Christian Broadcasting Network, which Robertson founded, also confirmed his death and asked for prayers for his family and the continuation of his legacy.

In conclusion, Pat Robertson was a conservative Christian leader who had a profound impact on both politics and ministry. His legacy will continue to live on through his family and the Christian Broadcasting Network, which he founded and led for many years. May he rest in peace in the arms of his Savior.

News Source : The Madras Tribune

Source Link :Christian Icon Pat Robertson Dead At 93/