Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pat Robertson Dies at Age 91

Pat Robertson Cause of Death: A Look at the Life and Legacy of the Evangelist

Sad news has arrived that Pat Robertson, a prominent leader in the evangelical Christian community, has died at the age of 93. Born in 1930, Robertson was a man of many talents, serving as a pastor, televangelist, media mogul, and political activist throughout his decades-long career.

Early Life and Career

Robertson was born in Virginia, the son of a prominent politician and businessman. After attending Yale University and serving in the Marine Corps, Robertson pursued a career in ministry, studying at New York Theological Seminary and later founding the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) in 1961.

Through CBN, Robertson launched the 700 Club, a television program that became one of the most popular Christian talk shows in the country. He also founded Regent University, a Christian college in Virginia, and authored numerous books on faith and politics.

Controversial Views

Throughout his career, Robertson was known for his outspoken views on a variety of social and political issues. He was a vocal opponent of abortion, same-sex marriage, and the separation of church and state, and he made numerous controversial statements regarding these topics.

One of Robertson’s most notable controversies came in 1992, when he suggested that Hurricane Katrina was God’s punishment for the sinfulness of New Orleans. He also faced criticism for his comments on Islam, which he referred to as a “violent” and “bloody” religion.

Political Activism

Robertson was not only a religious leader, but also a political activist. He ran for president in 1988 as a Republican, winning several primaries before ultimately losing the nomination to George H.W. Bush.

Throughout his career, Robertson was a vocal supporter of conservative causes, including lower taxes, deregulation, and a strong military. He also founded the Christian Coalition, a political organization that sought to mobilize evangelical voters and promote conservative policies.

Legacy and Impact

Despite his controversial views, Robertson had a significant impact on the evangelical Christian community and American politics as a whole. Through his media empire and political activism, he helped to shape the conservative movement and promote conservative values.

Robertson’s death is a loss for many in the evangelical community, who mourn his passing and reflect on his life and legacy. His contributions to Christian media and conservative politics will not be forgotten, and his influence will continue to be felt for years to come.

Conclusion

Pat Robertson was a complex figure, with a long and varied career that spanned several decades. While his controversial views and statements drew criticism from many, he was also a respected leader in the evangelical community and a powerful force in American politics.

As we mourn his passing, we can reflect on the impact that Robertson had on our society, and on the values and beliefs that he fought for throughout his life. Whether we agreed with his views or not, there is no denying the impact that he had on our culture and our politics, and his legacy will continue to be felt for generations to come.

