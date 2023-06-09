Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pat Robertson, Founder of Christian Broadcasting Network, Passes at 93

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Founder of The Christian Broadcasting Network, Pat Robertson, Dies at 93

Marion Gordon “Pat” Robertson, the religious broadcasting pioneer who founded The Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), died early on June 8 at his home in Virginia, the network confirmed. He was 93.

CBN honored the longtime TV host and one-time presidential candidate in a statement on Thursday, saying Robertson’s rise to prominence was rooted in what he called “a vision from God” to create the Christian news outlet in 1960.

Early Life and Presidential Candidacy

Robertson was born into a prominent political family on March 22, 1930, in Lexington, Virginia, to Absalom Willis Robertson—who served for decades as a U.S. representative and senator from Virginia—and Gladys Churchill Robertson.

After graduating from Washington and Lee University, he served as the assistant adjutant of the First Marine Division in Korea before going on to receive a law degree from Yale University Law School in 1955. However, he failed his first and only attempt at a bar exam necessary for admission to the New York State Bar Association. He ultimately chose not to pursue a law career.

Robertson also campaigned for the Republican presidential nomination in 1988 and finished second in the Iowa caucuses behind Kansas Sen. Robert Dole. He later endorsed George H.W. Bush, who won the presidency.

Religious Broadcasting

After moving his wife and children to Virginia, Robertson bought a bankrupt ultra-high-frequency TV station in Portsmouth. He said he had just $70 to his name and a company bank account with a meager $3 initial deposit, but he soon found investors and CBN went on air on Oct. 1, 1961.

Established as a tax-exempt religious nonprofit, CBN brought in hundreds of millions of dollars, disclosing $321 million in “ministry support” in 2022 alone. One of Robertson’s innovations was the use of a secular talk-show format on the “700 Club,” a hugely popular program on the network.

The political commentator’s guests eventually also included several U.S. presidents, including Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump.

Tributes

Other political figures and Christian leaders from across the nation have since offered condolences to the late media mogul who turned a tiny Virginia TV station into a global media phenomenon reaching hundreds of millions of people across six of the seven continents.

“Robertson was a giant among Christian leaders and contributed enormously to the cause of Christ. He led multiple millions to a saving knowledge of the gospel, and heaven will be populated by people who came under Pat’s influence. He pioneered Christian radio and television, paving the way for many of us who came behind,” Christian commentator Dr. James Dobson wrote in a post on Facebook.

Former Vice President Mike Pence also remembered Robertson in a post on Twitter, describing him as “an inspiration to millions” through his writings and advocacy.”

“Pat touched countless lives with the gospel of Jesus Christ including mine,” Pence wrote. “I have long been inspired by his stand for America and our traditional values.”

Legacy

Robertson’s son, Gordon, succeeded him in December 2007 as chief executive of CBN, which is now based in Virginia Beach. Robertson remained chairman of the network and continued to appear on the “700 Club.”

He eventually stepped down as host of the show after half a century in 2021, with his son Gordon taking over the weekday show.

Robertson is survived by his four children, Tim, Elizabeth, Gordon, and Ann; 14 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren, according to CBN.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

