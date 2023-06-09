Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Pat Robertson, Pastor and American Jew Dilemma Personified, Passes at 93”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Complicated Legacy of Pat Robertson and American Jewish Relations

Pat Robertson, the Southern Baptist minister who founded the Christian Broadcasting Network in 1960, died on Thursday at the age of 93. Robertson was known for his vast television audience and political influence, as well as his admiration for Jews and support for Israel. However, his message was often accompanied by age-old stereotypes that caused discomfort for American Jews, and he was known for denigrating feminism, LGBTQ people, and Muslims. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) recognized the support of Israel that Robertson and other evangelical leaders provided, but also criticized them for using it as a shield from legitimate criticism.

Robertson’s admiration for Jews was rooted in biblical precepts, and he often broadcast his popular “700 Club” show from Israel. He believed that biblical prophecy necessitated Christian support for the Jewish state, a view that has since permeated the Republican Party. However, Robertson also made comments that irked the Jewish community, such as calling the director of the Military Religious Freedom Foundation, a “little Jewish radical,” and blaming much of the world’s woes on “European bankers” who happened to be Jewish.

In 1988, Robertson believed that he would have tremendous support from Conservative and Orthodox Jews in his bid for the presidency, but the support never materialized. Despite this, he pioneered a style of campaigning that mixed Christian piety with politicking, which has become ubiquitous among Republicans. Unlike other Christians running for office, Robertson did not obscure the foreboding manifestations of his beliefs, preaching about an apocalypse in Israel and blaming a stroke that struck the late Israeli prime minister, Ariel Sharon, on his withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

The American Jewish establishment has long struggled with the admiration of evangelicals like Robertson, who have vast television audiences and political influence, but also carry the baggage of age-old stereotypes. While they recognize the support for Israel that these leaders provide, they also criticize them for using it as a shield from legitimate criticism. The relationship between evangelicals and American Jews is based on this one specific issue, and there is no real alliance.

Robertson’s legacy is a complicated one, as his support for Israel and admiration for Jews were tempered by age-old stereotypes and denigration of other marginalized groups. While he was a pioneer in mixing Christian piety with politicking, his beliefs also carried foreboding manifestations that were unsettling for many American Jews. His passing is a reminder of the ongoing struggle for American Jews in navigating their relationship with evangelical Christians who support Israel, but also hold beliefs that may be uncomfortable or even harmful to them.

News Source : By RON KAMPEAS/JTA

Source Link :Pat Robertson, pastor who personified American Jews’ dilemma, dies at 93/