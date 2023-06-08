Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pat Robertson, Televangelist Dies at 93

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Pat Robertson: A Prominent Televangelist and Political Force

Early Life and Career

Pat Robertson was born in 1930 and went on to become a Southern Baptist minister after being ordained in 1961. He founded the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) in 1960 and used his TV show, “The 700 Club,” to push his message of conservative Christian values to Americans. Robertson’s political influence grew as he took aim at gay rights, feminism, abortion, and other social issues.

Political Influence

Robertson helped transform the conservative evangelical movement into a political force on the American right, which helped elect Ronald Reagan. He then ran for the Republican nomination for president in 1988, coming in behind both George H.W. Bush and Bob Dole. Afterward, he founded the Christian Coalition of America, which promoted conservative Christian political candidates.

Controversial Opinions

Robertson made a series of inflammatory and controversial opinions and repeatedly said that acts of terrorism or weather disasters were a form of divine retribution for perceived immorality. In 2005, he made remarks linking Hurricane Katrina to the United States’ abortion rate. He also became a supporter of former President Donald Trump and linked the Las Vegas mass shooting in 2017 to “disrespect” for Trump.

Death and Legacy

On Thursday, September 2, 2021, Pat Robertson passed away at the age of 93. He was a globally-renowned leader, broadcaster, philanthropist, educator, author, accomplished businessman, and – most importantly – a faithful servant of God who dedicated his life to glorifying the Lord and sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Regent University in Virginia, which Robertson founded, released a statement mourning his loss. Robertson leaves behind a legacy of political influence and religious teachings, and his contributions to the conservative evangelical movement will not be forgotten.

