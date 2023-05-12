Dead – Death – Obituary News : Patrick Boucher’s Tragic Passing: Updates on Car Accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Patrick Boucher Car Accident, Death

A tragic incident occurred on Monday in Dresser, resulting in the death of Patrick Boucher, a 62-year-old resident of the village. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the accident involved two vehicles and took place on Highway 35.

The Collision

The collision resulted in a head-on crash that claimed the life of one person. Both drivers were involved in the collision that occurred at around 11 a.m. on Monday. The accident involved an automobile that was heading north on Highway 35 and a pickup truck traveling south on Clark Road.

Medical professionals who arrived at the scene were quick to conclude that the driver of the car that was heading north had left the scene. There were no other passengers in either vehicle at the time of the accident.

The Aftermath

The driver of the pickup truck was transported to a nearby medical facility by emergency medical services (EMS) personnel. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they will not release the identity of the person who passed away at this time.

Investigations Underway

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is currently working in conjunction with the Wisconsin State Patrol to investigate the crash that occurred on Monday. The investigation aims to determine the cause of the accident and any other factors that may have contributed to it.

Conclusion

The tragic death of Patrick Boucher has left the village of Dresser in mourning. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. We hope that the investigations will provide some answers and bring closure to all those affected by this tragic incident.

Fatal Car Accident Tragic Death Obituary Updates Condolences to Family Remembering Patrick Boucher

News Source : obituary updates

Source Link :Patrick Boucher Car Accident, Death, Patrick Boucher Has Passed Away – obituary updates/