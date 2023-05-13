Dead – Death – Obituary News : Patrick Casey’s Death at 62: Family and Net Worth

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

How Did Patrick Casey Die?

Patrick Casey, an American businessman who owned and operated Casey Modular Homes in New Hampshire for over 30 years, passed away on May 10, 2023, at the age of 62. His death has left many people wondering about the cause of his passing, as well as details about his family and net worth.

Cause of Death

Patrick Casey passed away at Granite State VNA Hospice House, but the exact cause of his death has not been publicly disclosed. It is common for families to keep the cause of death private, especially if it was a sensitive matter or unexpected.

Funeral Arrangements

A funeral home and crematory will be available for visiting hours on May 16, 2023, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. The location is at 1799 Elm St. corner of North St. in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Wiki, Age, and Bio

Patrick Casey was born on May 30, 1960, in Salem, Massachusetts, to his parents Robert and Evelyn Casey. He attended Nashua High School and later graduated from the University of Michigan. He was married, but his wife’s name is not publicly known. Patrick Casey had five children named Leigh Casey, Bryan Casey, Courtney Wright, Colbie Eschen, and Camryn Casey. He followed the Christian religion and held American nationality.

Net Worth

Patrick Casey’s net worth was estimated to be $1 million, which he earned over his career as a businessman. However, this information may change as more details about his financial status are revealed.

In Conclusion

The passing of Patrick Casey has left many people mourning his loss and searching for information about his life, family, and career. While details about his cause of death and family remain private, his legacy as a successful businessman and loving father will be remembered by those who knew him.

