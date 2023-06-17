Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Patrick Guzman Passes Away: Remembering a 90s Heartthrob”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Patrick Guzman, a Filipino-Canadian actor and model, was a beloved figure in the entertainment industry. He rose to fame in the 90s and was considered one of the most famous actors of his time. He was known for his good looks and talent, which landed him roles in various films such as Sisa, Koronang Itim, and Una Ka Nang Akin. He also presented in the television show Kapamilya Ready, Set, Go, and was chosen for his career as a model by a popular watch brand.

Unfortunately, Patrick Guzman passed away on Friday, 16 June 2023, leaving fans and the entertainment industry shocked and saddened. His cause of death was a heart attack, according to Tess Cusipag, the editor and publisher of Balita Media Inc. in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. His bereaved family is expected to give an official statement and information about the funeral details for the actor.

Patrick Guzman was married to Liezel Guzman, and they had a 15-year-old son. Recently, they had their house renovated and were supposed to have a housewarming party on 23 June. His fans and loved ones are offering their condolences to his family and friends, and are praying for the beloved actor.

Patrick Guzman’s death is a significant loss to the entertainment industry, as he was a talented actor with much potential. He last played Gomez Adams’s role in the hit Netflix series and starred as movie archivist Raoul, Cherie Jones’s studio executive, in the new movie to keep a 40-year-old Secrets of Life. Existence to Massacre. Archivist Raoul teams up with Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie Cale to disclose the unidentified deaths of Laura’s co-workers Max (Tim Ruth) and Arthur (Nick Nolte). He played a crucial role in the long-awaited justice.

Patrick Guzman’s legacy will live on, as he was a talented actor and a beloved figure in the entertainment industry. His fans and loved ones will always remember him for his charm, talent, and kind heart. Rest in peace, Patrick Guzman.

Filipino actor Patrick Guzman Cause of death of Patrick Guzman Legacy of Patrick Guzman Patrick Guzman’s filmography Fans mourn the passing of Patrick Guzman

News Source : Latest In Bollywood- News

Source Link :Patrick Guzman’s Death, Wiki, 90s Heartthrob Patrick Guzman Dies, Obituary/