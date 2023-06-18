Dead – Death – Obituary News : Patrick Guzman’s Cause of Death: Heart Attack in Canada

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Sudden Demise of 90s Teen Heartthrob Patrick Guzman

On June 16, 2023, the entertainment industry was shaken by the untimely death of Patrick Guzman, a well-known Filipino-Canadian actor and former 90s teen heartthrob. Fans were left devastated by the loss of the actor and have been scrambling to find out the reason for his sudden death.

Career Insight

Patrick Guzman was a celebrated actor during the 1990s, where he gained a massive following due to his good looks and acting prowess. He was known as the “90s teen heartthrob” and became a household name in the Philippines and Canada.

The Announcement of His Passing

The news of his passing was announced by JR Santiago through a tweet where he expressed his shock and grief. The tweet read, “Just learned of Patrick Guzman’s passing. The news reminded me of the numerous matinee idols from the 1990s who could make the hearts of schoolgirls (and perhaps some schoolboys) skip a beat. What’s going on with Dale Villar right now?”

Cause of Death

Although his family has not yet released any official statement regarding the cause of his death, close sources have claimed that Patrick Guzman suffered a heart attack while in Toronto.

Funeral and Memorial Ceremonies

The family of Patrick Guzman has not yet released any details about the funeral and memorial ceremonies. However, Tess Cusipag of Balita Media Inc has stated that the bereaved family is expected to release a statement soon to confirm the cause of his death and provide more details.

Final Thoughts

The entertainment industry has lost a talented actor, and his fans are still in shock over his sudden demise. However, we can only hope that his family finds the strength to cope with their loss and that his legacy lives on through his work.

