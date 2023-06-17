Dead – Death – Obituary News : Patrick Guzman’s Family and Cause of Death at Age 90

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Patrick Guzman: A Tribute to the Late 90s Actor

On Friday, 16 June 2023, the entertainment industry lost a beloved actor and model, Patrick Guzman. He rose to prominence as a commercial model for a famous watch brand, and later became a prominent figure in the 90s Filipino film industry.

Patrick Guzman starred in many films such as “Una Kang Naging Akin” (1991), “Ikaw Ang Miss Universe Ng Buhay Ko” (1994), and “Koronang Itim” (1994). He also appeared in television shows like Kapamilya Ready, Set, Go, and many more.

The news of his death came as a shock to his fans, who wanted to know more about his personal life and the cause of his untimely death. In this article, we’ll delve into details about Patrick Guzman’s life, family, and legacy.

Patrick Guzman’s Wife and Children

Patrick Guzman was married to Liezel Guzman at the time of his death. Liezel was his partner and always stood by his side, supporting him through thick and thin. However, we have no information about her profession and personal life.

The couple had a son who was born in 2008 and is currently 15 years old. Patrick was a private person and never shared any details about his children or their identities.

Patrick Guzman’s Cause of Death

The cause of Patrick Guzman’s death was reported to be a heart attack. His sudden passing has left the entertainment industry in deep shock. However, his family has not shared any details regarding funeral arrangements or obituary.

Patrick Guzman’s Age and Family

Unfortunately, Patrick Guzman never shared his actual age with the media, so it is hard to evaluate his age without knowing the facts. He was born to his parents Mr. Guzman (Father) and Mrs. Guzman (Mother), but he was very private about his personal life and never shared anything about his family, including his parents or siblings.

Patrick Guzman’s Net Worth

Patrick Guzman had an estimated net worth of $400,000. He generated his wealth from his successful career as an actor and model.

The Legacy of Patrick Guzman

Patrick Guzman will be remembered as a prominent figure in the 90s Filipino film industry. He brought life to many memorable characters on the big screen and won the hearts of many fans.

His sudden passing has left a void in the industry, but his legacy will continue to live on through his work. He will always be remembered as a talented actor and a kind soul who left an indelible mark on the industry.

In conclusion, Patrick Guzman’s death has left a deep impact on the entertainment industry and his fans. We send our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Patrick Guzman, and thank you for the memories.

