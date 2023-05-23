Dead – Death – Obituary News : Patrick Torrey Passes Away: Death Cause & Prayers

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Patrick Torrey: A Life Cut Short

The news that Patrick Torrey, a senior at St. Ambrose University and an exceptional basketball player, had fallen away in a sad accident in November of the previous year came as a total and utter surprise to everyone. His departure was brought about in a manner that was in every way unexpected. Everyone was left completely and utterly bewildered after hearing the news of his passing because it stunned and astounded them all.

A Community Mourns

On May 20, 2018, the members of the St. Ambrose community gathered together on the day of his funeral to share their condolences with one another over his loss, to remember him, and to celebrate his life. The 20th of May in 2018 was the day he passed away.

A Posthumous Degree

Following Patrick’s passing, the institution of higher learning he had attended bestowed upon him the Bachelor of Arts in Psychology degree that he had previously earned from that institution as a way of paying tribute to him. Christy Torrey, Patrick’s sister, and Dr. Katie Trujillo, Patrick’s academic advisor, accepted the degree on his behalf.

Christy Torrey’s Presence

A True and Authentic Memorial

At the occasion, they were successful in accomplishing their goal of portraying Patrick in a way that was truthful and authentic because they collaborated with one another.

Conclusion

Patrick Torrey’s sudden and unexpected death left a profound impact on the St. Ambrose community. However, his legacy will continue to live on through the posthumous degree he received and the memories of those who knew and loved him. Rest in peace, Patrick.

