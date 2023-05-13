Dead – Death – Obituary News : Patti Labelle: Alive or Dead? Hoax Debunked.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Is Patti Labelle Dead or Still Alive? Debunking the Death Rumors

For the past few days, social media has been abuzz with posts and pages claiming that famous American R&B singer Patti Labelle has passed away. This news has left many of her fans and netizens perplexed and thrown into a frenzy to know what happened to Patti Labelle. However, no one from the side of Patti Labelle’s family has come forward to confirm the same.

Who is Patti Labelle?

Patti Labelle is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and author who has been active in the entertainment industry for over six decades. She was born Patricia Louise Holte-Edwards on May 24, 1944, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Her music career started in the early 1960s when she joined the girl group titled “The Bluebelles” but the group changed their title to Labelle in 1967 and became famous for their soulful performances. They achieved chart success with songs like “Lady Marmalade” and “What Can I Do For You?”. LaBelle has won numerous awards and accolades throughout her career, including multiple Grammy Awards and inductions into the Grammy Hall of Fame and the Apollo Theater Hall of Fame. She is known for her powerful vocals, dynamic stage presence, and her influence on soul, R&B, and gospel music.

Debunking the Death Rumors

Despite the rumors circulating on social media, it is important to note that Patti Labelle is still alive. The death rumors are totally bogus and senseless. In addition, no valuable source or reliable news outlet has claimed the same about the singer.

We advise you to stay away from fake news and always verify any news that is spreading on social media. It is important to rely on credible sources and trusted news outlets for accurate information.

As of now, no statement has been released by Patti Labelle or her representatives regarding the rumors. Fans and netizens can rest assured that the singer is alive and well.

Conclusion

Patti Labelle is a legendary singer who has made a significant impact on the music industry. While the death rumors circulating on social media may have caused confusion and concern among her fans, it is important to remember that these rumors are false. Patti Labelle is still alive and kicking, and we can all continue to enjoy her music and celebrate her legacy.

