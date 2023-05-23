Dead – Death – Obituary News : Patty Allen’s Funeral and Visitation Arrangements – The Guardian

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Patty Allen: A True Family Member

It is not uncommon to form close relationships with the people you work with, but there are some individuals who leave an indelible mark on your heart. Patty Allen was one such person. Her infectious laugh and warm personality made her a beloved member of our work family, and her passing has left us all devastated.

Patty was a unique individual, with a voice that never rose above a whisper, yet her laughter could fill an entire room. She had a way of making everyone feel at ease and welcomed. I will always remember her chuckling at the stories I told her about my children and exclaiming, “what a piss!” after each one. Her laughter was contagious, and it always felt like a warm hug.

When Patty retired on April 27th, we wished her well and hoped that she would enjoy this new chapter in her life. Retirement offered her a chance to experience more flexibility and pursue her passions. However, her sudden passing without any warning has left us all reeling.

It is difficult to accept that Patty is no longer with us, but we take comfort in knowing that she is at peace. We pray that she is reunited with her beloved husband and that she is enjoying the next phase of her journey. It is my hope that as she celebrates this joyous occasion, she looks up into the sky and sees Elvis dancing. I know that he was at the top of her list, and it would be a fitting tribute to her life.

The news of Patty’s passing has left everyone at number 1572 in a state of shock. She was an integral part of our work family, and her absence will be felt for a long time to come. She had a way of making even the most mundane tasks seem enjoyable, and her kindness knew no bounds.

Patty was more than just a colleague; she was a true family member. She had a way of bringing people together and making them feel valued. Her smile was infectious, and her laughter could light up a room. She was a true gem, and her legacy will live on through the memories we hold dear.

In conclusion, it is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Patty Allen. She was a kind, compassionate, and loving individual who had an impact on everyone she met. Her passing has left a void in our work family that cannot be filled. We will always remember her laughter, her warmth, and her infectious spirit. Patty, you will be missed, and we will always cherish the memories we shared with you. Rest in peace.

