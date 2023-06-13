Dead – Death – Obituary News : Paul Armstrong Driving School Fundraiser – Help Us Reach Our Goal

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

GoFundMe Campaign Launched for Paul Armstrong Driving School Death

The sudden death of Paul Armstrong, a driving instructor from Belfast, has sent shockwaves through the community. Armstrong, who was in his 50s, died in a motorcycle accident on August 29th, leaving behind a wife and two children.

The news of his death has prompted an outpouring of grief and tributes from those who knew him. Many of his former students have taken to social media to express their sadness and share their memories of him as a kind and patient instructor.

In the wake of Armstrong’s death, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support his family during this difficult time. The fundraiser, which was started by a friend of the family, aims to raise £10,000 to help cover funeral expenses and provide financial support for his wife and children.

The campaign has already received an overwhelming response from the community, with over £8,000 raised in just a few days. The outpouring of support is a testament to the impact that Armstrong had on the lives of those around him.

Armstrong was a well-respected member of the community, known for his dedication to his students and his passion for safe driving. He had been a driving instructor for over 20 years and was the owner of the Paul Armstrong Driving School.

His tragic death has left a void in the lives of those who knew him, and the GoFundMe campaign is just one way that his friends and colleagues are coming together to support his family during this difficult time.

The loss of a loved one is never easy, and the suddenness of Armstrong’s death has made it especially difficult for his family and friends. The GoFundMe campaign is just one way that the community can come together to offer their support and show their love for a man who touched so many lives.

The Paul Armstrong Driving School was a fixture in the Belfast community, and Armstrong’s commitment to safe driving and his students will be sorely missed. His legacy lives on through the countless drivers he taught over the years, who will remember him as a patient and dedicated instructor who always put safety first.

The GoFundMe campaign is still accepting donations, and anyone who wishes to support Armstrong’s family can do so by visiting the campaign page. The community’s response to the campaign is a testament to the love and support that Armstrong received during his life, and the impact that he had on so many people.

In this time of grief, it is heartening to see the community come together to support one another and offer their condolences to Armstrong’s family. The GoFundMe campaign is just one example of the many ways that those who knew him are honoring his memory and helping his family during this difficult time.

