Remembering Paul Bloom: San Diego News Anchor Dies at 76

Paul Bloom, a news anchor who worked at several San Diego stations in a career that spanned four decades, died Thursday at age 76. He was known for his sometimes sardonic style and his ability to deliver the news with a knowing wink. Throughout his time in the field, he covered everything from devastating brush fires to sensational murder trials and high-profile election campaigns. He won numerous awards, including Emmy and Golden Mikes.

A Passion for the News Business

In his final years, Bloom grew increasingly ill and stayed in Las Vegas with his family. But he never lost his passion for the news business. He kept a journal, which he read to his daughters, Ava, 23, and twin sisters Christine and Nicole, 29, who spoke about his love for them and their memories of him on the Today show Thursday.

One of their favorite memories is a phone call they had with their father shortly before he left for Iraq. He told them to “stay safe,” something he had always done. They both cried when they heard his voice and said it was a beautiful last memory of him.

Cause of Death

The cause of death for Paul Bloom was a complication from deep vein thrombosis (DVT), which is a blood clot that forms in a vein, usually in the legs, and then moves into an artery that leads to the lungs. It can develop when a person is sedentary for long periods of time, like on a plane or in a car.

KGTV reported on his death Thursday afternoon and spoke with his son, Richard, who confirmed the news. He said his father was a humble guy who wouldn’t want a big fuss made over his passing.

Despite his passing, Paul Bloom’s legacy as a beloved news anchor and insightful psychologist will continue to inspire and inform for years to come.

