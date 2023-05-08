Dead – Death – Obituary News : Paul Cattermole’s Cause of Death: Details Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Paul Cattermole Has Died at the Young Age of 46

Paul Cattermole, former member of the popular group S Club 7, has unfortunately passed away at the age of 46. He was found in his home in Dorset on Thursday, April 6. The news has come as a shock to his fans, who are mourning his death and eager to know the cause of it.

Paul Cattermole Cause of Death

Currently, the cause of Paul Cattermole’s death is unknown. However, the police have ruled out any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death. Just a day before his passing, he was found healthy and walking in the countryside. His death has come just weeks after S Club 7 announced their reunion tour in October to celebrate their 25th anniversary. It is unclear whether they will continue with their plans after this tragedy.

Tributes Paid to Paul Cattermole

As news of Cattermole’s departure spread, fans and industry professionals alike expressed their condolences and paid tribute to the former S Club 7 member. Simon Fuller, the group’s manager, described Cattermole as a “beacon of light,” highlighting his significant role in shaping the band’s identity and sound. The band members also expressed their devastation and the deep sadness they felt at the news of his passing.

Who is Paul Cattermole?

Paul Cattermole was born in St Albans, Hertfordshire, and was inspired to pursue a career in music from a young age due to his grandfather’s occupation at Abbey Road studios. He joined the National Youth Music Theatre as a teenager and later formed a heavy metal band called Skua. However, he later joined S Club 7, which rose to fame in 1999 through the BBC children’s television show Miami 7. Despite the group’s phenomenal success, tensions began to rise, and Cattermole left the group in 2002, citing disagreements with their management over the style of music.

After leaving the group, Cattermole took on various roles, including serving as the manager of a community radio station. He had been offering personal tarot readings before the recent reunion announcement. In a 2019 interview, he spoke about the difficulties he faced trying to break free from the pop pigeonhole created for him after leaving S Club 7.

Final Thoughts

Paul Cattermole’s cause of death may be unknown, but his death has left a void in the music industry. He will be remembered for his contributions to S Club 7 and the impact he had on music fans worldwide. Our condolences go out to his family during this difficult time.

