Dead – Death – Obituary News : Paul Cattermole’s Cause of Death Revealed at Age 46

S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46

Sad news for fans of the popular 90s pop group S Club 7 as it was confirmed that member Paul Cattermole died on April 6th at the age of 46. A spokesperson for the Dorset Coroner’s Service confirmed that Cattermole died of natural causes, but investigations by the police are still ongoing.

Cattermole found fame as one of the members of the group, which consisted of Bradley McIntosh, Hannah Spearitt, Jo O’Meara, Jon Lee, Rachel Stevens, and Tina Barrett. S Club 7 had a string of hits throughout the late 90s and early 2000s, including “Bring It All Back,” “Don’t Stop Movin’,” and “Never Had a Dream Come True.”

The band had been preparing for a reunion tour before Cattermole’s sudden death, which has now been renamed the “Good Times Tour” in honor of their late bandmate. Cattermole had performed lead vocals on the band’s 2001 hit of the same name.

S Club 7’s Legacy

S Club 7 was formed in 1998 by Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller and quickly became a sensation. The group starred in their own TV series, “Miami 7,” which followed their adventures in the United States. They also appeared in their own movie, “Seeing Double,” and released four studio albums.

S Club 7’s music was known for being upbeat and positive, with catchy hooks and danceable beats. Their songs often had messages of friendship, love, and self-confidence, which resonated with their young fanbase.

After disbanding in 2003, the members of S Club 7 pursued solo projects and other ventures. Some continued to work in the entertainment industry, while others branched out into other fields. However, the group remained popular with their fans, who continued to support them and their music.

The Loss of Paul Cattermole

News of Cattermole’s death was met with shock and sadness by fans of S Club 7. Many took to social media to express their condolences and share memories of the singer.

Cattermole was known for his distinctive voice and energetic performances. He was a fan favorite and helped to make S Club 7 the success it was. His contributions to the group’s music will be remembered by fans for years to come.

The cause of Cattermole’s death has not been released, and the police investigation is ongoing. However, the confirmation that it was from natural causes provides some closure for his family, friends, and fans.

The Good Times Tour

Despite the loss of Cattermole, S Club 7’s remaining members are moving forward with the Good Times Tour. The tour will be a celebration of the group’s music and legacy, and a tribute to Cattermole.

The decision to rename the band S Club for the tour is a nod to their original name, which stood for “Simon Club 7” in reference to their manager. The Good Times Tour will feature the group’s biggest hits, as well as some new material.

It’s sure to be an emotional experience for both the band and their fans, who will be remembering Cattermole and the impact he had on their lives.

Conclusion

Paul Cattermole’s death is a loss for the music industry and for fans of S Club 7. However, his legacy will live on through his contributions to the group’s music and the memories he created for his fans. The Good Times Tour will be a celebration of his life and a chance for fans to come together to remember him and the music that brought them joy.

News Source : Louis Chilton

Source Link :Paul Cattermole cause of death disclosed after S Club 7 star died aged 46/