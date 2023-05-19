Dead – Death – Obituary News : Paul Cattermole’s Cause of Death Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Loss of S Club 7’s Paul Cattermole: Coroner Confirms Natural Causes

S Club 7 fans around the world were left in shock last month when news broke of the sudden death of Paul Cattermole, one of the band’s founding members. Cattermole was found dead at his home in Dorset at the age of 46, leaving behind a legacy of chart-topping hits and memories for fans of the British pop group.

The coroner’s announcement

The Dorset Coroner’s Service has now issued a statement confirming that Cattermole died of natural causes. As a result, there will be no inquest into his passing. A spokesperson for the coroner’s office said: “We confirm that Mr Cattermole died from natural causes and our investigations have concluded. As his death was from natural causes, there will be no inquest.”

The band’s reunion tour

The news of Cattermole’s death came just days after the surviving members of S Club 7 announced they would be going ahead with a reunion tour. However, with Hannah Spearritt, who had previously dated Cattermole, opting not to perform, the group will be touring under the name S Club. The news was shared in a video on Instagram, in which Jo O’Meara and Tina Barrett fought back tears. Jon Lee explained that: “you’ve probably noticed that there are only five of us here today and, although Hannah will always be part of S Club 7, she won’t be joining us on this tour. We wish her all the best for the future.”

The remaining members of the group, Barrett, O’Meara, Stevens, Lee, and Bradley McIntosh, expressed their sadness at Cattermole’s passing but also their determination to continue with the tour in his memory. McIntosh referred to Cattermole as the band’s “big brother” and said: “No one could ever replace our Paul. He lives on inside each and every one of us. However, the five of us are really excited and geared up to crack on and it’s going to be our tribute to Paul.”

The tour will be renamed

The group also announced that they will be renaming the tour “The Good Times Tour,” in honor of Cattermole and the song he was due to perform. Barrett explained: “That was Paul’s song and all the fans know that that was his song so it just feels right.” The band has not yet announced any additional details about the tour.

Fans mourn the loss of Cattermole

Fans of S Club 7 have been mourning the loss of Cattermole since news of his death first broke. Many have taken to social media to share their memories and condolences, while others have created fan art and tributes in his honor. Cattermole was a beloved member of the group, known for his distinctive voice and stage presence, and his loss is deeply felt by fans around the world.

In conclusion, the confirmation from the coroner’s office that Cattermole died of natural causes may provide some closure for fans and loved ones, but his loss is still deeply felt. The remaining members of S Club 7 have pledged to honor his memory with their upcoming tour, and fans will no doubt be eager to celebrate his life and legacy alongside them.

News Source : PerthNow

Source Link :S Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole’s cause of death revealed/