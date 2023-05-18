Dead – Death – Obituary News : Paul Cattermole’s Cause of Death: What Happened?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Paul Cattermole: S Club 7 Singer Cause of Death Revealed

The sudden death of Paul Cattermole, the former member of the popular British pop group S Club 7, shocked fans around the world. The 46-year-old singer was found dead at his home in Dorset on April 6, just months before the band’s much-awaited reunion tour for their 25th anniversary.

Cause of Death

After weeks of speculation, the cause of Paul Cattermole’s death has finally been revealed. According to The Sun, the coroner’s report confirmed that the pop singer died of natural causes. With this confirmation, there will be no further investigation into the sudden death of the S Club 7 star.

The Good Times Tour

In February, S Club 7 announced that they would be reuniting as a seven-member group for their upcoming tour scheduled for October. However, after the untimely death of Paul Cattermole, the tour has been renamed The Good Times Tour in honor of his favorite song from 2001.

The band members were understandably in shock and took some time to find the right words to describe their brother Paul. In an Instagram video earlier this month, Jon Lee said, “We’re calling the tour The Good Times Tour in tribute to Paul because that was his song and all the fans know that is his song. It feels right.”

Hannah Spearitt Drops Out

In addition to renaming the tour, the band also announced that Hannah Spearitt, Cattermole’s ex and one of the members of the group, would not be joining them on the tour. While they acknowledged that Hannah would always be a part of S Club, the group members tearfully explained that she would not be joining them for this tour.

Remembering Paul Cattermole

Paul Cattermole will always be remembered for his contributions to S Club 7 and their music. Fans around the world have been mourning his untimely death and expressing their condolences to his family and loved ones.

The Good Times Tour will be a fitting tribute to Paul Cattermole and his legacy. As the band members come together to perform their classic hits, they will be honoring their fallen brother and celebrating the good times they shared together.

Conclusion

Paul Cattermole’s sudden death was a shock to the world, but with the confirmation of his cause of death, fans can find some closure. The Good Times Tour will be a bittersweet moment for S Club 7 and their fans, but it will also be a powerful tribute to the legacy of one of their own.

