Dead – Death – Obituary News : Paul Keegan’s Cause of Death: Garda Sergeant Passes Away from Illness

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Death of Paul Keegan: A Great Loss to Dublin’s Garda Sergeant

There is shocking news running on the top of the internet about the death of Paul Keegan. He served as a Garda Sergeant in Dublin and now his death news has broken the heart of his family members, friends, and loved ones. It is shared that he died at St. Brigid’s Hospice in the Curragh. He is mostly for his working way by putting a lot of effort in his work. His death news is creating a great buzz on the internet and attracts the internet of netizens. Let’s continue this article and know more about him and his death cause.

Paul Keegan’s Death Cause

According to the reports and information, he was suffering from an illness for a long period of time and it is said as the cause of his death. His death news is shared in a statement that states “He died peacefully in the loving care of his family and staff at St. Brigid’s Hospice in the Curragh after a lengthy illness bravely battled.” He fought bravery with his brief illness and succumbed to his life against his illness. There is not much information has been shared about his death. Scroll down to know more about himself.

Who was Paul Keegan?

He was one of the most beloved in his family, friends, and colleagues and he was survived by his family members including his wife Ciara and his children Eamon, Erica, and Mallaidh. His profile is available on the internet and states that he has consistently worked to improve his problem-solving skills and computational & analytical literacy. He had also completed training in Excel courses and was very skilled with MS Excel. There is not much information about his personal life and we ill update our article after getting more information about him.

Tributes and Funeral

Social media is full of tributes for his demise and popular social media personalities also shared their condolences for his loss. His funeral is set to take place tomorrow at noon in St. Coca’s Church, Kilcock from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, prayers will follow at 7:30pm followed by burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Kilcock. He was a beloved father and husband and now many people are supporting his family during this difficult time period. There are many of his loved ones are expressing their love and supporting his family at this painful moment. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to get more articles on the latest news topics.

News Source : Dekh News

Source Link :How Did Paul Keegan Die? Garda Sergeant Died Of Illness Death – Obituary/