Dead – Death – Obituary News : Paul O’Grady’s spouse experiences new loss with pet’s death

The Tragic News of Paul O’Grady’s Pet Goats’ Death

The world is still mourning the loss of beloved TV presenter Paul O’Grady, who passed away unexpectedly in March this year at the age of 67. And now, his husband Andre Portasio has announced yet another tragic news that their pet goats have died.

The couple was known for their love for animals and had given homes to many rescued animals, including Maleficent and Beebo, who were Black Benal goats. Andre took to Instagram to share the sad news, writing “Bad news that keep on coming… a very sad day at our house. @paulogrady goats Maleficent and Beebo has both passed away today.”

The news of the pet goats’ death has left many fans and friends of the late TV presenter in shock and disbelief, who took to social media to offer their condolences. Alan Carr wrote, “So sorry – awful just awful,” while Melanie Sykes sent her love and Amanda Holden shared an emoji with a tear.

Paul O’Grady’s Sudden Demise

The sad news of the pet goats’ death comes just weeks after the sudden demise of Paul O’Grady. The Lily Savage star died at his home in Kent on March 28, leaving his family, friends, and fans in shock.

A statement shared by the family at the time of his death revealed that Paul died “unexpectedly but peacefully”. The official death certificate has now confirmed that Paul died from sudden cardiac arrhythmia.

Paul O’Grady to be Honored Posthumously

Paul O’Grady was a much-loved personality and a true icon of British entertainment. To honor his legacy and contributions, Wirral Council is set to award him the honorary freedom of the borough posthumously.

In a statement, Wirral Council said, “This would recognize his years entertaining the nation, along with his dedicated activism and charity work. We are also looking at other ways to pay tribute to the legacy of both Paul and Lily – more details will be shared as soon as we have them.”

Paul O’Grady was known for his love for animals, and he had dedicated his life to rescuing and providing them with a home. His contribution to animal activism and charity work was immense, and he will always be remembered as a kind-hearted and compassionate soul.

Conclusion

The news of the pet goats’ death has added to the already overwhelming grief of Paul O’Grady’s fans and friends. However, his legacy will continue to inspire and motivate people to be kind and compassionate towards animals and fellow humans alike. We hope that Wirral Council’s decision to honor Paul with the freedom of the borough will serve as a fitting tribute to his contributions and his memory.

