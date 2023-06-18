Dead – Death – Obituary News : Paul Silas: Net Worth, Death, Family, Bio & Updates

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Paul Silas: An American Basketball Legend

Early Life

Paul Theron Silas was born on July 12, 1943, in Prescott, Arkansas, in the United States. He showed a passion for basketball from an early age and attended Creighton University, where he played college basketball and set NCAA rebounding records. His exceptional talent and dedication earned him recognition as one of the top players in the country.

NBA Playing Career

After a successful college career, Paul Silas entered the NBA. He played for various teams throughout his 16-year career, making a significant impact as a rebounder. Silas was known for his tenacity and ability to dominate the boards. His remarkable skills on the court earned him two NBA All-Star selections, solidifying his place among the league’s elite players.

Coaching Career

Following his retirement as a player, Paul Silas transitioned into coaching. He held coaching positions with the San Diego Clippers, Charlotte and New Orleans Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Charlotte Bobcats. Silas brought his wealth of experience and basketball knowledge to guide these teams. His leadership and expertise contributed to the development and success of the players under his guidance.

Personal Life

Paul Silas was happily married to Carolyn Silas, an entrepreneur, businesswoman, and advocate for social justice causes. Together, they shared a deep bond and stood as partners in both personal and professional aspects of life. Carolyn Silas played a significant role in supporting her husband’s endeavors and contributing to charitable initiatives.

Throughout his life, Paul Silas and his wife Carolyn were blessed with three children: Donna Silas, Stephen Silas, and Paula Silas. Silas imparted his love for basketball to his children, and they became a testament to his enduring legacy. Each of his children embraced their own unique path, carrying forward their father’s passion for the sport.

Net Worth

As a successful basketball player and coach, Paul Silas accumulated significant wealth. According to various sources such as Wikipedia, Forbes, and Business Insider, his estimated net worth was $5 million. Silas’s contributions to the sport, both as a player and coach, undoubtedly contributed to his financial success.

Age, Height, and Weight

Paul Silas celebrated his 79th birthday on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Standing at an impressive height of 6 ft 7 in (2.01 meters) and weighing approximately 225 lbs (102 kg), Silas possessed an imposing physique that complemented his skills on the court. His stature, combined with his athleticism, made him a force to be reckoned with in the NBA.

Cause of Death

Tragically, on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at his home in Denver, Paul Silas passed away. The cause of his death was cardiac arrest, as confirmed by his daughter, Paula Silas-Guy. Silas was 79 years old at the time of his passing. His departure left a void in the hearts of basketball enthusiasts worldwide.

Legacy

Paul Silas will always be remembered as an American basketball legend. His contributions to the sport, both as a player and coach, were immense. He was a tenacious rebounder who dominated the boards and played a significant role in the success of three NBA championship teams. Silas’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations of basketball players and coaches.

