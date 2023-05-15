Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

There is a new rumor circulating on the internet that has caused a lot of controversy. According to this rumor, Paul Vautin, the Australian television presenter and former professional rugby player, has passed away. This rumor has caused a stir on social media, and fans are in shock. It is currently the most controversial rumor on the internet, and people are curious to know whether it is true or not.

Who is Paul Vautin?

Paul Vautin is an Australian television presenter and former professional rugby player. He was born on July 21, 1959, in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. Vautin played professional rugby from 1979 to 1989 and was a member of the Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles team, where he won two championships in 1987 and 1988. He also played in the State of Origin series for the Queensland Maroons and the Australian national team.

After retiring from professional rugby, Vautin began his career in television as a presenter and commentator for various networks. He is best known for his tenure from 1994 to 2017 as the host of the Australian sports variety show, The Footy Show. Vautin has also worked as a commentator for the National Rugby League (NRL).

The Rumor

The rumor that Paul Vautin has passed away is entirely false. Vautin is alive and well, and he is doing good things in his life. There is no need to worry. However, we have learned that his older brother, Geoffrey Vautin, passed away a few days ago. This is a sad moment for Paul and his family.

Geoffrey Vautin passed away on a Wednesday at around 12:30 am in a care facility in Brisbane. The cause of his death is currently unknown. We send our condolences to Paul and his family during this difficult time.

The Controversy

The rumor about Paul Vautin’s death has caused a lot of controversy on social media. Fans of Vautin were shocked to hear the news, and they expressed their condolences on various platforms. However, many people were skeptical and questioned the validity of the rumor.

The controversy surrounding the rumor highlights the power of social media and its ability to spread information quickly. It also emphasizes the importance of fact-checking before believing and spreading information.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the rumor about Paul Vautin’s death is entirely false. Vautin is alive and well, and he is doing good things in his life. We extend our condolences to Paul and his family for the loss of his brother, Geoffrey. The controversy surrounding the rumor highlights the importance of fact-checking before believing and spreading information on social media. As always, it is essential to verify the validity of information before accepting it as the truth.

Paul Vautin Death hoax Health update 2023 Debunked

