Dead – Death – Obituary News : Paxton Whitehead: Age, Career, Relationships & Family

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

English Actor Paxton Whitehead Passes Away at 85

English actor Paxton Whitehead, known for his appearances in popular television series such as “Friends,” “Mad About You,” and “Frasier,” passed away on Friday at the age of 85. The news was confirmed by his son, Charles Whitehead, who stated that the actor passed away in an Arlington, Virginia, hospital.

Cause of Death

At the time of writing, there has been no mention of the cause of death by his son or representative.

Early Life and Family

Paxton Whitehead was born in 1937 in the Kent towns of East Malling and Larkfield to Louise (née Hunt) and Charles Parkin Whitehead. His father was a lawyer, but not much is known about his mother.

Relationships

After his divorce from his first partner, Patricia Gage, in 1987, Paxton Whitehead married Katherine Jane Robertson. The couple requested that their marriage be held in private, and as a result, specifics of their union are not made public.

Career

Paxton Whitehead began his acting career in the 1960s and quickly gained recognition for his theatre performances. He worked with the Royal Shakespeare Company and received critical acclaim for his skills in classical theatre and his ability to portray comic characters.

In addition to his theatre career, Whitehead acted in numerous films and television shows. Some of his most notable works include “The Lady Vanishes,” “Kate & Leopold,” “Backwoods,” “Law & Order,” “Frasier,” “Friends,” and “The West Wing.”

Net Worth

According to wikilogy.com, as of 2023, Paxton Whitehead had a net worth of $1.5 million.

Conclusion

The entertainment industry has lost a talented actor in Paxton Whitehead. He leaves behind a legacy of exceptional performances in both theatre and film, and his contributions to the industry will be remembered for years to come.

Paxton Whitehead biography Paxton Whitehead acting career Paxton Whitehead family Paxton Whitehead net worth Paxton Whitehead cause of death

News Source : Alfeeya Mohsin Pathan

Source Link :Who was Paxton Whitehead? Cause of death, net worth, age, relationship, career, family and more/