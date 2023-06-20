Dead – Death – Obituary News : Paxton Whitehead, ‘Friends’ actor, dies at 85

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Paxton Whitehead: Iconic Actor and Comedian

The entertainment industry has lost another legend as Paxton Whitehead, known for his comedic roles in Broadway shows and American sitcoms, passed away last Friday at the age of 85. Whitehead’s son, Charles Whitehead, confirmed the news of his father’s passing in a hospital in Arlington, Virginia.

Broadway Career

Whitehead was born in Kent and began his career in the entertainment industry as a stage actor. He starred in many Broadway productions, including Camelot in 1980 opposite Richard Burton, My Fair Lady with Richard Chamberlain, and The Importance of Being Earnest.

Television Career

Whitehead’s acting skills also landed him several roles in American sitcoms of the 1990s, such as Frasier, Caroline in the City, Ellen, 3rd Rock from the Sun, The Drew Carey Show, and Mad About You.

The iconic role that Whitehead will always be remembered for is his portrayal of the boss of Jennifer Aniston’s character, Rachel Green, in Friends. The character was the head of the American department store Bloomingdales.

Whitehead’s Favourite Roles

In 2017, Whitehead discussed his favourite roles, admitting that they were often the silliest. “Everybody says [they] are difficult to do, but it depends. You either have a knack for it or you don’t,” he said.

“I think it is hard for some people. I found it not so difficult,” he added. “I don’t know. I just seemed to respond to it. When I was younger, I would try very hard to get the vocal point right.”

The actor continued, “If I felt the rhythm and sound of the character — if I got that right, and usually the difference is very subtle — then I think everything else seemed to follow, the movement and so on.”

A Legacy That Will Live On

The entertainment industry has lost a great talent, but Whitehead’s legacy will always be remembered through his iconic roles and memorable performances. His ability to bring joy and laughter to the audience will be remembered by his fans and colleagues alike.

Rest in peace, Paxton Whitehead.

News Source : Best Of Netflix

Source Link :Paxton Whitehead, star of ‘Friends’, passes away aged 85/