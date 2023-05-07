Dead – Death – Obituary News : Payal Mukherjee: Moushumi Chatterjee’s Daughter – Age, Biography, and Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Payal Mukherjee: Daughter of Moushumi Chatterjee who passed away on 1st May 2019

The year 2019 brought immense grief to Moushumi Chatterjee and her family as they lost their beloved family member, Payal Mukherjee. Payal, daughter of veteran Indian actress Moushumi Chatterjee, passed away after a prolonged illness on 1st May 2019. Her death left her family in deep sorrow and pain.

Who was Payal Mukherjee and what was the cause of her death?

Payal Mukherjee was born in 1974 to Moushumi Chatterjee and Jayant Mukherjee. She had a younger sibling named Megha Mukherjee. Payal was married to a well-known businessman named Dicky Sinha in early 2010.

Payal suffered from type 1 diabetes and was in a coma for a year before she passed away. She was just 45 years old at the time of her death. Her family has been struggling to cope with the loss of their daughter and sister ever since.

On 1st May, the same day as Payal’s birth anniversary, her family remembered her and the happy times they spent with her.

Moushumi Chatterjee on dealing with Payal’s death

Moushumi Chatterjee, a well-known Indian actress and winner of the Filmfare lifetime achievement award, opened up about dealing with the grief of losing her elder daughter. Initially hesitant to talk about the incident, Moushumi said, “I don’t talk about all this now because Payal is not around.

“But Payal made the wrong choice and she paid the price of it. And we all have paid the price after losing her. But I can’t just say only Payal was wrong because if only she was wrong, why are we all suffering after her?”

Moushumi also talked about the difficulties her family faced while Payal was in a coma. “Payal was a lovely child. Payal has suffered so much. In early 2017, she went into a coma. She came back in between and we were forbidden to see her also. We had to go via police, court, etc. So, on this subject also, the less said better because it’s not a good thing about which we are talking about.”

Final thoughts

The passing of Payal Mukherjee was a tragic event that left her family and loved ones in deep grief. She was a beloved daughter and sister who will always be remembered and missed. We send our heartfelt condolences to Moushumi Chatterjee and her family.

