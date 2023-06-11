Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pearlene Strickland Funeral and Visitation Details

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Pearlene Strickland: A Life of Love and Legacy

The world lost a kind and caring soul on June 9, 2023, as Pearlene Strickland passed away peacefully at her home. She was known for her loving nature and generosity towards everyone she encountered, leaving behind a legacy of love, friendship, and kindness.

A Life Well-Lived

Pearlene was born on December 4, 1946, in Clayton, Alabama. Throughout her life, she had a deep appreciation for westerns and cowboys, and her enthusiasm for the genre was contagious. She loved to watch her favorite films and TV shows, and her passion for them spread to those around her. Pearlene was also an avid player of word search games and crossword puzzles, enjoying the challenge and relaxation they offered.

But above all else, Pearlene cherished her family and friends. Her home was always open to those she loved, and she spent many happy hours surrounded by those she cared for. As a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Pearlene’s love and devotion knew no bounds, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A Legacy of Love

While there are no services currently planned, Pearlene’s legacy will live on through the memories of those who knew and loved her. Her kindness, generosity, and caring nature touched the lives of countless people, leaving an indelible mark on their hearts.

As we say our final farewells to Pearlene, we celebrate her life and the profound impact she had on all of us. We honor her memory by continuing to spread love and kindness to those around us, just as she did throughout her life. Pearlene may be gone, but her legacy of love will continue to inspire and uplift us for years to come.

In Conclusion

Pearlene Strickland was a woman who lived a life of love and legacy. She will be deeply missed by her loved ones and friends, but her memory will live on through the countless lives she touched. We honor her by continuing to spread love, kindness, and generosity to those around us, just as she did throughout her life. Rest in peace, Pearlene.

