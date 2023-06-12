Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pedestrian dies in high-speed road accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Road Accident Leaves Kotwar Dead in Ambikapur

A tragic road accident in the Lakhnapur police station area of Ambikapur claimed the life of a Kotwar on Sunday night. The Kotwar was returning home after work when an unidentified four-wheeler hit him from behind, resulting in serious injuries. The 108 ambulance service rushed him to the hospital, but doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

The Accident

The incident occurred in the Jangla village, where the victim was walking on the side of the road. Eyewitnesses reported that an unidentified car was speeding on the same road and hit the Kotwar from behind, causing him to sustain severe injuries. The impact of the collision was so severe that the victim was thrown several feet away, and he landed on the side of the road.

The locals immediately informed the 108 ambulance service, and the paramedics arrived at the scene within a few minutes. They provided first aid to the victim and rushed him to the nearest hospital, where he was admitted to the emergency ward.

The Hospital

Upon arrival at the hospital, doctors conducted a thorough examination of the victim and declared him dead. The cause of death was identified as severe head injuries caused by the accident. The doctors informed the police, who subsequently informed the victim’s family about the tragic incident.

The victim’s relatives were devastated by the news and arrived at the hospital soon after. They were inconsolable and expressed their grief over the loss of their loved one. The police assured them that they would investigate the matter and bring the culprits to justice.

The Aftermath

The incident has left a deep impact on the local community, and many people have expressed their concern over the rising number of road accidents in the area. The police have launched an investigation into the matter and are trying to identify the vehicle and the driver responsible for the accident.

The incident has also highlighted the need for better road safety measures and stricter enforcement of traffic laws. The local authorities have assured the public that they will take appropriate action to prevent such accidents in the future.

Conclusion

The tragic road accident that claimed the life of the Kotwar has left the local community in shock. The incident highlights the need for better road safety measures and stricter enforcement of traffic laws. The police are investigating the matter and will take appropriate action against the driver responsible for the accident. The incident serves as a reminder to all motorists to exercise caution while driving and to obey traffic laws to prevent such accidents in the future.

News Source : Ram Prawesh Wishwakarma

Source Link :Road accident: Kotwar death in road accident | रात में पैदल घर लौट रहे कोटवार की सडक़ हादसे में मौत, तेज रफ्तार वाहन ने पीछे से मारी टक्कर/