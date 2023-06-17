Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Peggy Fuller’s Passing: Discover More About Her Life”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Peggy Fuller Obituary: Remembering a Devout Christian and Community Servant

Peggy Joyce Fuller, a beloved member of the Russellville community, passed away on June 15th, 2023 at the age of 90. Peggy was a devout follower of Christianity and an active member of the Calvary Baptist Church for nearly 50 years. She was also a dedicated volunteer in several community programs, including the Foster Grandparent Program and Russellville Hospital.

A Life of Service and Devotion

Peggy Fuller was a prayer warrior and a devoted Christian, who spent nearly five decades of her life serving the Calvary Baptist Church. She taught Sunday School classes to a diverse range of age groups, from little girls to older women. Peggy was also an active member of the Foster Grandparent Program, which served schools in Franklin County and Russellville City. She dedicated her time to the Russellville Hospital, providing her services whenever she had the opportunity.

Remembered as a Cherished Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Friend

Peggy Fuller was loved by many in her roles as a wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She is survived by her sons Ricky Fuller (wife Joyce), Larry Fuller (wife Yvonne), daughter Suzanne Hester (husband David), grandchildren Joey Fuller (wife Becky), Adam Fuller, Amy Stevens (husband Cliff), Josh Fuller (fiancee Miranda), Andrea Wright (husband John Burgess), Bobby Wright (fiancee Channing), Jamie Fuller (wife Whitney), and Cameron Fuller, as well as her siblings Clovis Hamilton, Mary Thorn, and Ray Seal.

Her parents, Gordon Franklin and Etta Mae Seal, as well as her siblings Jessie Seal, J.T. Seal, Troy Seal, and Jimmy Seal, passed away before she did. Her husband, Bobby Fuller, also passed away before her.

Farewell and Final Resting Place

The funeral ceremony for Peggy Fuller will take place in the chapel of the Pinkard Funeral Home in Russellville on Monday, June 19, 2023 at 1pm, following the visitation that will take place from 11am to 1pm on the same day. The cherished grandchildren of Peggy will take on the role of pallbearers at her funeral. The event will be officiated by Bro. Wade Wallace and Bro. Nick McSpadden. Interment will be in Franklin Memory Gardens.

A Legacy of Love and Service

Peggy Fuller will be remembered as a woman who devoted her life to serving her community and her church. Her legacy of love and service will continue to inspire and impact those who knew her for generations to come.

