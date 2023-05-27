Dead – Death – Obituary News : Peggy Marlowe, Trigg County Resident, Passes Away – Memorial Tips

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Peggy Marlowe Obituary: Remembering a Life Well-Lived

Early Life and Education

Peggy Dixon Marlowe was born on September 25, 1953, in Cadiz, Kentucky. She was the daughter of the late Cecil E. Dixon and Henrietta Dixon P’Pool (née Rogers). Peggy received her diploma from Trigg County High School in 1971.

Career and Contributions

Peggy started her career as a beautician in Cadiz, Kentucky. Later, she joined Trigg County Hospital and worked in the administration office. She also worked in the office of the Trigg County Board of Education. Peggy was a dedicated worker and made significant contributions to her workplace.

Personal Life and Hobbies

Peggy was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was married to Ray Marlowe for 52 years and had two children, Nick and Rheanne. Peggy was fondly known as “Nana” by her grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. She loved doing crafts, gardening, growing flowers, and going swimming with her grandchildren.

Death and Legacy

Peggy Dixon Marlowe passed away on May 26, 2023, at Princeton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Princeton, Kentucky. She was 69 years old. Peggy is survived by her husband, children, sister, and six grandchildren. Her legacy lives on through her family and the memories they shared with her.

Funeral Arrangements

The arrangements for Peggy’s funeral are being taken care of by Goodwin Funeral Home, Inc., located at 138 Main Street in Cadiz. The family will welcome guests on Monday, May 29, 2023, beginning at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at the Goodwin Funeral Home, and the Reverend Dean Ray will preside over the ceremony. After the service, Peggy will be laid to rest in the Caldwell Blue Spring Cemetery.

Final Thoughts

Peggy Dixon Marlowe will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and community. She was a kind and loving person who made a positive impact on those around her. Her legacy lives on through her family and the memories they shared with her. Rest in peace, Peggy.

Trigg County, Kentucky obituaries Online memorial services Peggy Marlowe obituary Kentucky resident deaths Funeral arrangements and planning

News Source : online memorial tips

Source Link :Peggy Marlowe Obituary, Trigg County, Kentucky, Resident Has Died – online memorial tips/