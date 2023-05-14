Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pelion High School Teacher Loses Battle with Cancer

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jennifer Hall, Pelican High School Teacher Passed Away: Cause of Death and Tributes

Jennifer Hall, a math teacher at Pelion High School has passed away. Let’s see how Jennifer died and her cause of death in detail.

How Did Jennifer Hall Die?

Jennifer Hall, a resident of Pelion and the Maths teacher at Pelicon High School has passed away. This sad news was announced by her family member on a Facebook post. The statement reads,

Last night the world lost a wonderful woman, but Heaven has gained a beautiful angel! The family of Jennifer Hall is so grateful for the outpouring of love and support that everyone has shown them through this difficult time. The family has requested that instead of flowers, they would like everyone write a handwritten letter addressed to Tyndall & Bentlee. In this letter, please describe the personal impact that Jennifer made on your life. Please include any special memories, funny stories, pictures, etc. These letters can be brought to the funeral, you may drop them off at PHS for Kimberly Kneece to deliver to the family, or can also be dropped off at Sweet Magnolias in Pelion.

Who was Jennifer Hall?

Jennifer was a charming person and talented teacher from Pelion. She was married to Mitch, who was a firefighter and a Captain at the City of Columbia Fire Department. She was a mother of two cherished kids, Tyndall and Bentlee.

Jennifer worked as a Maths teacher at Pelion High School for the last 16 years. She was recently diagnosed with peritoneal cancer, stage 4. Consequently, the cancer has migrated to her feminine organs in addition to the stomach lining where it originally started. She underwent treatment and her friends and family members supported her.

Jennifer Hall Cause of Death:

Jennifer passed away after battling with cancer. One of her friend, Aimee Oswalt Crosby shared a beautiful tribute to her by sharing the following statement.

I knew we would be friends for a lifetime. I just never realized it would be so short!! I am honored to be your friend and your “sister from another mister” as you liked to say. I wouldn’t trade this last month and a half with you for the world!! Fly high, my beautiful angel! Until we meet again, I will carry you in my heart!

Tributes to Jennifer Hall:

Tributes flooded social media after her demise news broke out.

Nathan Ludwick posted, “My condolences to the family. Sorry to hear of this. I pray God brings comfort to her family in this sad time.”

Raymond Long III posted, “So so sorry. Such a beautiful soul. Many many prayers for all family and friends.”

Mahassen Banks Cauthen commented, “I’m so saddened to hear this heartbreaking news. I will be praying for Mitch and the girls.”

Jessica Haupfear posted, “I’m so sorry. My heart breaks. She inspired me to be the teacher I am.”

Conclusion:

We extend our heartfelt condolences to Jennifer Hall’s family, friends, and students. She will always be remembered for her kindness, dedication, and passion for teaching. May her soul rest in peace.

