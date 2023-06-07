Dead – Death – Obituary News : Penang La Salle Educator John C. Dies at 91

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering John Cyril Conceicao: A Life Well-Lived

Former La Salle educator John Cyril Conceicao passed away on June 6 at the age of 91, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for years to come. A pillar of the local Catholic community in George Town, Conceicao was also a noted English teacher and tutor.

Early Life and Career

Conceicao was born in Singapore and grew up in Melaka. He later enrolled in St Joseph’s Novitiate in Pulau Tikus, Penang and attended the teachers’ training college there at the age of 22. He served in several La Salle schools during his tenure with the brotherhood, including a stint as headmaster of La Salle School, which has since been rebuilt and renamed SK St Xavier’s.

Contributions to Education and Community

Conceicao retired from government school teaching in 1986 but continued to tutor English part-time and invigilate exams for the British Council Penang. He also taught catechism at what is now the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit (CHS), Penang. His dedication to education and community earned him a reputation as a beloved teacher and mentor.

Health Challenges and Memory Loss

In 2012, Conceicao suffered a stroke that affected his memory and contributed to his challenges with dementia, which grew increasingly severe in the last couple years of his life. Despite these challenges, he remained a beloved figure in the community and will be remembered for his quick wit, fondness for talking with his hands, and ever-present twinkle in his eye.

Funeral Arrangements

Conceicao’s wake is being held at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit (CHS) until the funeral mass, which is scheduled for 11am on Friday, June 9. Prayers will be held at the wake at 8pm on both June 7 and 8.

A Fond Farewell

John Cyril Conceicao’s contributions to education and community will be remembered for years to come. His passing marks the end of a long and fruitful life, but his legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of those who knew and loved him.

Penang La Salle School John C. Educator Long-time Teacher Penang Education Obituary

News Source : ANDREA FILMER

Source Link :Long-time Penang La Salle educator John C. passes away at 91/