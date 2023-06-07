Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pence criticizes Trump, graduation shooting kills two

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Enter the Arena: Pence Takes Aim at Trump in Crowded Republican Primary

As the 2024 presidential race begins to heat up, former Vice President Mike Pence is taking aim at his former boss, Donald Trump, as he enters what is becoming an increasingly crowded Republican primary. While Pence has not officially declared his candidacy, he has been actively laying the groundwork for a potential run, including speaking at a number of conservative events and ramping up his fundraising efforts.

However, Pence’s recent criticisms of Trump have caused a rift in the Republican Party, with many Trump supporters calling for a boycott of Pence’s events and accusing him of being disloyal to the former president. Pence has been careful not to directly criticize Trump, but has instead focused on promoting his own record as a conservative leader and emphasizing the need for a unifying figure to lead the party forward.

The crowded Republican primary field includes a number of high-profile candidates, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Senators Tom Cotton and Tim Scott. With Trump still looming large over the party, it remains to be seen who will emerge as the frontrunner in what is sure to be a contentious race.

Campus Chaos: Two Dead, Several Injured in High School Shooting

Tragedy struck a high school in Oregon this week when a gunman opened fire, killing two students and injuring several others before being apprehended by police. The shooting has once again brought the issue of gun violence in America to the forefront of the national conversation, with many calling for stricter gun control measures to prevent future tragedies.

The suspect in the shooting has not yet been identified, but authorities are investigating possible motives for the attack. Schools around the country have been on high alert in recent years following a spate of mass shootings, leading to increased security measures and debates over how best to keep students safe.

Top Destinations: Parent Rights Groups Added to SPLC’s Annual Hate and Extremism Report

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has added a number of parent rights groups to its annual hate and extremism report, citing their opposition to critical race theory and other progressive education initiatives as evidence of their extremist views. The move has sparked controversy among conservative groups, who accuse the SPLC of unfairly targeting those who hold traditional values.

Critics argue that the SPLC’s list of hate groups has become increasingly politicized in recent years, with many mainstream conservative organizations being labeled as extremists simply for opposing progressive policies. The debate over the SPLC’s methodology and credibility is likely to continue as the organization continues to spotlight groups it deems to be hateful or extremist.

‘Poisonous’: Wildfire Smoke Poses Threat to Millions of Americans

As wildfires continue to ravage much of the western United States, millions of Americans are being exposed to dangerous levels of smoke and particulate matter. The smoke can cause a range of health issues, from respiratory problems to heart disease, and can be especially harmful to those with preexisting conditions.

The ongoing wildfires are just one example of the growing threat of climate change, which is expected to cause more frequent and severe natural disasters in the coming years. Many are calling for urgent action to address the root causes of climate change, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions and investing in renewable energy sources.

Family Men: Senator Josh Hawley Urges America’s Men to Step Up

In a recent op-ed, Senator Josh Hawley called on America’s men to step up and help change the nation for the better. Hawley argued that too many men have abdicated their responsibilities as fathers, husbands, and citizens, leading to a breakdown in families and communities.

Hawley’s call to action comes at a time when many are concerned about the state of American masculinity, with some arguing that traditional gender roles are under attack. Others point to the need for men to embrace a more inclusive and compassionate form of masculinity, one that emphasizes empathy and emotional intelligence.

Bet on It: Industry Responds to CFPB Warning on AI Chatbots

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) recently issued a warning to companies about the risks of using artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots to interact with customers. The warning highlighted concerns over data privacy, transparency, and fairness, and urged companies to ensure that their AI systems are properly designed and monitored.

Many in the industry have responded positively to the CFPB’s warning, noting that AI chatbots can be a useful tool for improving customer service and reducing costs. However, they acknowledge that there are risks involved, and that companies must be vigilant in protecting consumers’ rights and interests.

Privacy Please: Senator Blackburn Pushes for Federal Privacy Standards

As concerns mount over the use of AI and other advanced technologies to collect and analyze personal data online, Senator Marsha Blackburn is pushing for federal privacy standards to protect consumers. Blackburn argues that current privacy laws are outdated and inadequate, and that a more comprehensive approach is needed to safeguard Americans’ privacy rights.

Blackburn’s proposal has been met with mixed reactions, with some arguing that federal standards could be overly burdensome for businesses and stifle innovation. However, others believe that stronger privacy protections are necessary to restore trust in the online ecosystem and prevent abuses of personal data.

Mislead Voters? Maine Secretary of State Accuses No Labels of Trickery

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows has accused centrist group No Labels of misleading voters in the state’s recent ranked-choice voting election. Bellows alleges that No Labels sent out a mailer that implied that certain candidates had been endorsed by the Democratic Party, when in fact they had not.

The accusation has sparked a debate over the role of centrist groups in American politics, with some arguing that they are necessary to bridge the partisan divide and promote compromise. Others contend that groups like No Labels are simply trying to maintain the status quo and are not truly committed to meaningful change.

‘Things Happen’: White House Press Secretary Criticizes Biden’s Public Downfalls

White House Press Secretary KJP has criticized President Joe Biden’s recent public downfalls, including his gaffes and misstatements during public appearances. KJP suggested that these incidents were evidence of Biden’s cognitive decline and incompetence, and called for a return to the “proper MAGA” approach to governance.

The comments have been met with backlash from supporters of the president, who argue that KJP’s remarks are disrespectful and unfounded. The incident highlights the ongoing tensions between the Biden administration and conservative media outlets, as well as the challenges facing a president who is under constant scrutiny.

