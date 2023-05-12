Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pensioner’s six-year unnoticed death at home in Bolton

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Pensioner’s Remains Found Six Years After His Death: Housing Provider Admits Failings

The remains of Robert Alton, a 70-year-old pensioner, were only discovered six years after his death when gas safety inspectors forced entry to his flat. Mr Alton, who lived in social housing in Bolton, is believed to have died alone in 2017. His housing provider, Bolton at Home, continued to receive his rent through housing benefit. However, Bolton Council reportedly did not act after Mr Alton’s council tax went into arrears after 2017.

Despite knocking on Mr Alton’s door at least ten times over the years to try and arrange gas safety checks and receiving no answer, Bolton at Home did not alert authorities. It eventually obtained a court order to enter, with officials using an angle grinder to cut through the flat’s security chain. They found Mr Alton’s body at the top of the stairs, along with a knee-high stack of post behind the door. A TV guide for 4 May 2017 was left open with reading glasses sat on the page, while food in the flat had expiry dates around the same time.

The officials called the police, and neighbours said they had not seen anyone coming in or out of the property for at least five years. No relatives have been traced despite a national appeal in the wake of Mr Alton’s death. A coroner recorded an open verdict after agreeing with police that there were no signs of foul play.

In a statement after the inquest into Mr Alton’s death, Bolton at Home admitted it “didn’t go far enough” in checking on the pensioner while insisting its actions “met legal requirements”. It said: “Everyone at Bolton at Home has been deeply shocked by this and we realise it will concern and upset people to learn his body remained undiscovered for such a long time. It’s completely unacceptable to us that something like this has happened, and we’ve taken action to reduce the risk of it happening again.”

Bolton at Home has changed its procedure and now immediately begins the process of seeking access to someone’s home via a warrant in instances where it cannot contact them to arrange a gas safety check. “It was this change and subsequent review of previous instances that ultimately led to us seeking a warrant to access Robert’s home and discovering his body,” it said.

Bolton Council has promised to hold an internal inquiry to identify if and how it had failed to spot something was amiss. This case highlights the importance of regular checks on vulnerable people living alone, particularly in social housing. It is essential that housing providers have robust procedures in place to ensure the safety and wellbeing of their tenants. The tragedy of Mr Alton’s death must not be repeated, and all organisations must learn from this case to prevent similar incidents from happening in future.

News Source : Sam Courtney-Guy

Source Link :Bolton: Pensioner lay dead at home for six years unnoticed by council | UK News/