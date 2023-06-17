Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pentagon Papers leaker Daniel Ellsberg dies at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Daniel Ellsberg, a renowned whistleblower who exposed the US government’s deception and doubts regarding the Vietnam War, has passed away at the age of 92. Ellsberg, who had been suffering from pancreatic cancer, became a household name in 1971 when he leaked the Pentagon Papers, a 7,000-page study commissioned by the Defense Department that documented American involvement in Indochina. The study revealed that the US had defied a 1954 settlement barring foreign military presence in Vietnam, secretly expanded the war to neighbouring countries, and had plotted to send American soldiers even as President Lyndon Johnson vowed he wouldn’t.

Ellsberg, who had served as a private and government consultant on Vietnam throughout the 1960s, had access to the documents and had turned against the war, like millions of other Americans. He answered only to his sense of right and wrong and risked his own freedom to expose the government’s deceit. His actions inspired acts of retaliation by President Richard Nixon, who formed a renegade team of White House “plumbers” to prevent future leaks. Nixon was determined to punish Ellsberg and labelled him the “most dangerous man in America.”

Ellsberg faced trials in Boston and Los Angeles on federal charges for espionage and theft, with a possible sentence of more than 100 years. He had expected to go to jail, but was spared, in part, by Nixon’s rage and the excesses of those around him. Charges in the Los Angeles trial were dismissed after it was revealed that White House “plumbers” G. Gordon Liddy and E. Howard Hunt had burglarized the office of Ellsberg’s psychiatrist in Beverly Hills, California.

Ellsberg’s story was depicted in the 2009 documentary “The Most Dangerous Man in America: Daniel Ellsberg and the Pentagon Papers.” The movie had its West Coast premiere only a few blocks from the Rand Corp. headquarters in Santa Monica, Ellsberg former workplace. He sent college students with fliers to urge old colleagues to attend the screening, but none attended.

Ellsberg was born in Chicago in 1931, to Jewish parents who converted to Christian Science. He was profoundly affected by personal tragedy when his mother and younger sister were killed in a car accident, which left him with a sense of loss and mistrust. Ellsberg held a scholarship to Harvard and later served as a Marine in the 1950s. He returned to study at Harvard and earned a PhD in economics. He was a Cold War liberal, believing in civil rights and economic justice at home and containing the Soviet Union overseas. He later became disillusioned with the government’s handling of the Vietnam War and decided to act on his conscience.

Ellsberg’s legacy is one of courage, integrity, and a willingness to stand up for what he believed was right, even at great personal cost. His actions helped to expose government deceit, inspired others to speak out against injustice, and contributed to the fall of American idealism in foreign policy in the 1960s and 1970s. His passing is a loss to all those who believe in the power of truth and justice to effect change.

News Source : WLWT

Source Link :Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked Pentagon Papers, dies at 92/