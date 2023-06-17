Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pentagon Papers leaker Daniel Ellsberg dies at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Daniel Ellsberg: A Legacy of Conscience and Courage

Daniel Ellsberg, a former government consultant and whistleblower who leaked the Pentagon Papers, has died at the age of 92. In February, he announced that he was terminally ill with pancreatic cancer. Ellsberg’s act of whistleblowing exposed the U.S. government’s long-standing doubts and deceit about the Vietnam War and inspired acts of retaliation by President Richard Nixon that helped lead to his resignation.

Before Ellsberg became a whistleblower, he was a well-placed member of the government-military elite. He was a Harvard graduate and self-defined “cold warrior” who served as a private and government consultant on Vietnam throughout the 1960s. He risked his life on the battlefield, received the highest security clearances, and came to be trusted by officials in Democratic and Republican administrations. He was especially valued for his “talent for discretion.”

However, like millions of other Americans, in and out of government, Ellsberg turned against the yearslong war in Vietnam and the government’s claims that the battle was winnable. Unlike so many other war opponents, he was in a special position to make a difference. As much as anyone, Ellsberg embodied the individual of conscience, who answered only to his sense of right and wrong, even if the price was his own freedom.

Ellsberg also embodied the fall of American idealism in foreign policy in the 1960s and 1970s and the upending of the post-World War II consensus that Communism, real or suspected, should be opposed worldwide. The Pentagon Papers had been commissioned in 1967 by then-Defense Secretary Robert S. McNamara, a leading public advocate of the war who wanted to leave behind a comprehensive history of the U.S. and Vietnam and to help his successors avoid the kinds of mistakes he would only admit to long after.

The papers covered more than 20 years, from France’s failed efforts at colonization in the 1940s and 1950s to the growing involvement of the U.S., including the bombing raids and deployment of hundreds of thousands of ground troops during Lyndon Johnson’s administration. Ellsberg was among those asked to work on the study, focusing on 1961, when the newly-elected President John F. Kennedy began adding advisers and support units.

First published in The New York Times in June 1971, with The Washington Post, The Associated Press, and more than a dozen others following, the classified papers documented that the U.S. had defied a 1954 settlement barring a foreign military presence in Vietnam, questioned whether South Vietnam had a viable government, secretly expanded the war to neighboring countries, and had plotted to send American soldiers even as Johnson vowed he wouldn’t.

Ellsberg’s decision to leak the Pentagon Papers was not without consequences. He was charged with theft and conspiracy, and his actions triggered a national debate on the limits of government secrecy and the role of whistleblowers in a democracy. The Nixon administration also launched a campaign to discredit him, including breaking into his psychiatrist’s office to gather damaging information.

However, Ellsberg’s courage and integrity inspired others to speak out against the Vietnam War and to challenge government secrecy. He became a symbol of resistance to the abuse of power and a champion of the public’s right to know. His legacy continues to inspire whistleblowers and advocates of government transparency today.

In his 2002 memoir, “Secrets: A Memoir of Vietnam and the Pentagon Papers,” Ellsberg wrote, “I felt that as an American citizen, as a responsible citizen, I could no longer cooperate in concealing this information from the American public. I did this clearly at my own jeopardy, and I am prepared to answer to all the consequences of this decision.” Daniel Ellsberg will be remembered as a history-maker who put his conscience and his country above his own interests, and as a champion of truth, justice, and democracy.

News Source : WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Source Link :Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked Pentagon Papers, dies at 92/