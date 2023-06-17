Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pentagon Papers Leaker Daniel Ellsberg Dies at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Daniel Ellsberg: The Whistleblower Who Changed American History

Daniel Ellsberg, the whistleblower who leaked the Pentagon Papers, passed away on Friday morning at the age of 92. He had been terminally ill with pancreatic cancer, but his legacy as a courageous truth-teller will live on. Ellsberg was a former government consultant on Vietnam who risked his life on the battlefield, received the highest security clearances, and came to be trusted by officials in Democratic and Republican administrations. But he turned against the war in Vietnam and revealed to the media the government’s doubts and deceit about the conflict, which led to acts of retaliation by President Richard Nixon that helped lead to his resignation.

Ellsberg’s decision to leak the Pentagon Papers was a turning point in American history. The papers, a 7,000-page Defense Department study of the U.S. role in Indochina, documented how the U.S. had defied a 1954 settlement barring a foreign military presence in Vietnam, questioned whether South Vietnam had a viable government, secretly expanded the war to neighboring countries, and had plotted to send American soldiers even as President Lyndon Johnson vowed he wouldn’t. The papers were first published in The New York Times in June 1971, with The Washington Post, The Associated Press, and more than a dozen others following.

Ellsberg’s decision to leak the papers was not an easy one. He was a self-defined “cold warrior” who had served as a private and government consultant on Vietnam throughout the 1960s and was especially valued for his “talent for discretion.” But he had become disillusioned with the war and was in a special position to make a difference. He embodied the individual of conscience who answered only to his sense of right and wrong, even if the price was his own freedom.

As David Halberstam, the late author and Vietnam War correspondent who had known Ellsberg since both were posted overseas, would describe him as no ordinary convert. He was highly intelligent, obsessively curious, and profoundly sensitive, a born proselytizer who “saw political events in terms of moral absolutes” and demanded consequences for abuses of power.

Ellsberg’s decision to leak the papers was a courageous act of whistleblowing that exposed the lies and deceit of the government and helped to turn public opinion against the war. It also led to acts of retaliation by President Nixon, who ordered the break-in of Ellsberg’s psychiatrist’s office in an attempt to discredit him. The Watergate scandal that followed helped to bring down Nixon’s presidency and led to a renewed focus on government accountability and transparency.

Ellsberg’s legacy as a whistleblower and champion of government accountability and transparency will live on. His example has inspired countless others to speak truth to power and to fight for the principles of democracy and freedom. As we remember Daniel Ellsberg, let us honor his memory by continuing to fight for a more just and transparent society, where the truth is valued above all else.

