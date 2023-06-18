Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pentagon Papers leaker Daniel Ellsberg dies at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Daniel Ellsberg: The Truth-Teller Who Risked It All

Daniel Ellsberg, the man who leaked the infamous Pentagon Papers, passed away at the age of 92. His legacy as a whistleblower and truth-teller inspired generations of activists and journalists. His story is a testament to the power of truth and the risks one must take to speak it.

The Pentagon Papers

The Pentagon Papers were a top-secret study of US involvement in the Vietnam War commissioned by Defense Secretary Robert McNamara. The study revealed that successive US administrations had lied to the American people about the war’s progress and the extent of US involvement. The study also revealed that the US knew it could not win the war but continued to escalate it anyway.

Ellsberg, who had worked on the study, was horrified by what he had seen. He believed that the American people had a right to know the truth about the war and the government’s deception.

Risking It All

Ellsberg faced a difficult decision. He knew that leaking the documents could result in his imprisonment or worse. Nevertheless, he felt compelled to speak the truth.

In 1971, he leaked the Pentagon Papers to The New York Times and other newspapers. The release of the documents shook the nation and the world. The Nixon administration, which was already facing intense anti-war protests, was enraged.

The government sought to prevent further publication of the papers and prosecute Ellsberg for theft and espionage. Ellsberg faced a possible sentence of up to 115 years in prison.

Ellsberg went into hiding, and the case went to trial. The trial was a high-profile affair that attracted national attention. The government’s case against Ellsberg fell apart after it was revealed that the Nixon administration had engaged in illegal wiretapping and break-ins to gather evidence against him.

The charges against Ellsberg were dismissed, and he became a hero to many who saw him as a champion of truth and transparency.

Legacy

Ellsberg’s actions had a profound impact on American politics and the media. The release of the Pentagon Papers led to increased scrutiny of government secrecy and a greater emphasis on investigative journalism.

Ellsberg’s courage inspired other whistleblowers, including Edward Snowden and Chelsea Manning, to speak out against government abuses of power.

Ellsberg’s legacy is a reminder that the truth is worth fighting for, even at great personal risk. His commitment to exposing government lies and deception serves as an inspiration to those who seek to hold those in power accountable.

The Power of Truth

Ellsberg believed that the truth was more powerful than any government or individual. He risked his freedom and reputation to speak out against the lies and cover-ups that were leading the country down a dangerous path.

His legacy is a reminder that the truth is not always easy to hear, but it is essential if we are to have a functioning democracy. Without the truth, we cannot make informed decisions or hold our leaders accountable.

Ellsberg’s commitment to truth-telling is a legacy that will live on for generations. His courage and conviction remind us that even in the darkest of times, there is always hope for change and justice.

Conclusion

Daniel Ellsberg was a true American hero who risked it all to tell the truth. His legacy as a whistleblower and truth-teller will continue to inspire generations to come. We must never forget his courage and conviction and continue to fight for a world where truth and justice prevail.

News Source : Ayesha Rascoe

Source Link :Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked the Pentagon Papers, dies at 92/