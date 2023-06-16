Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pentagon Papers leaker Daniel Ellsberg dies at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Daniel Ellsberg, the whistleblower who leaked the Pentagon Papers in 1971, has died at the age of 92. Ellsberg, who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer earlier this year, revealed that he was the source for media reports on the Defense Department’s 47-volume, 7,000-page study of the US role in Vietnam. The papers revealed US doubts about the war and government deceit and were published by newspapers including the New York Times and the Washington Post. Ellsberg faced trials on charges of espionage and theft, but these were dismissed after it emerged that the Watergate burglars had broken into his psychiatrist’s office.

Pentagon Papers Vietnam War Whistleblower National Security Government Transparency

News Source : Hillel Italie,The Associated Press

Source Link :Daniel Ellsberg, leaker of Pentagon Papers, dies at 92/