Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pentagon Papers leaker, Daniel Ellsberg, passes at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Daniel Ellsberg: The Whistleblower Who Risked It All for Truth

Daniel Ellsberg, the notorious whistleblower who leaked the classified Pentagon Papers in 1971, passed away on December 27, 2021, at the age of 92. He was a former Pentagon analyst who revealed the truth about the U.S. government’s involvement in the Vietnam War, which ultimately led to the downfall of President Richard Nixon.

The Pentagon Papers: A Game-Changer for Journalism

The Pentagon Papers were a classified study conducted by the U.S. Department of Defense on the Vietnam War from 1945 to 1967. The report revealed that the U.S. government had been lying to the American public about the extent of its involvement in the war and the success of its military operations. It also showed that U.S. officials had been secretly planning to escalate the war despite public assurances to the contrary.

Ellsberg, who had worked on the study, believed that the American people had a right to know the truth about the war. He secretly made copies of the report and leaked them to The New York Times, which started publishing them in June 1971. The publication of the Pentagon Papers was a game-changer for journalism, as it exposed the government’s lies and cover-ups and paved the way for greater press freedom and government transparency.

The Risk of Truth-Telling

Ellsberg’s decision to leak the Pentagon Papers was not an easy one. He knew that he could face serious consequences for his actions, including imprisonment. In fact, he was charged with espionage, theft, and conspiracy, which carried a maximum sentence of 115 years in prison.

Despite the risk, Ellsberg believed that truth-telling was more important than his personal safety or freedom. He said, “I felt that as an American citizen, as a responsible citizen, I could no longer cooperate in concealing this information from the American public. I did this clearly at my own jeopardy and I am prepared to answer to all the consequences of this decision.”

Ellsberg’s bravery and commitment to truth-telling inspired many others to speak out against government wrongdoing. His actions also led to greater protections for whistleblowers, as the Supreme Court ruled that the government could not prevent the press from publishing classified information unless it could prove that it would cause “direct, immediate, and irreparable harm to the nation.”

The Legacy of Daniel Ellsberg

Daniel Ellsberg will be remembered as a hero of free speech and government transparency. His actions helped to expose the lies and cover-ups of the U.S. government and paved the way for greater press freedom and public accountability. He was not afraid to speak truth to power, even at the risk of his own freedom.

Ellsberg’s legacy continues to inspire whistleblowers and activists around the world who are fighting for justice and transparency. His message is clear: the truth is worth fighting for, even when the cost is high.

Conclusion

Daniel Ellsberg was a true American hero who risked everything to expose the truth about the Vietnam War. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of whistleblowers, journalists, and activists who are fighting for government transparency and accountability. Ellsberg’s courage and commitment to truth-telling will never be forgotten.

Pentagon Papers Vietnam War Whistleblowing Government secrecy National security

News Source : Ayesha Rascoe

Source Link :Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked the Pentagon Papers, dies at 92/