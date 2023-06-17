Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pentagon Papers leaker Daniel Ellsberg passes at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Daniel Ellsberg: The Anti-War Activist Who Leaked the Pentagon Papers

Daniel Ellsberg, a Chicago native and anti-war activist, passed away on June 16, 2023, at the age of 92. Ellsberg was a well-placed member of the government-military elite until he copied and leaked documents that revealed secret details of U.S. strategy in the Vietnam War, which became known as the Pentagon Papers. He was a Harvard graduate and self-defined “cold warrior” who served as a private and government consultant on Vietnam throughout the 1960s, risked his life on the battlefield, received the highest security clearances, and was trusted by officials in Democratic and Republican administrations. However, he turned against the yearslong war in Vietnam, and unlike so many other war opponents, he was in a special position to make a difference.

Ellsberg embodied the fall of American idealism in foreign policy in the 1960s and ’70s and the upending of the post-World War II consensus that communism, real or suspected, should be opposed worldwide. The Pentagon Papers had been commissioned by then-Defense Secretary Robert S. McNamara in 1967, a leading public advocate of the war who wanted to leave behind a comprehensive history of the U.S. and Vietnam and to help his successors avoid the kinds of mistakes he would only admit to long after. The papers covered more than 20 years, from France’s failed efforts at colonization in the 1940s and ’50s to the growing involvement of the U.S., including the bombing raids and deployment of hundreds of thousands of ground troops during Lyndon Johnson’s administration. Ellsberg was among those asked to work on the study, focusing on 1961 when the newly elected President John F. Kennedy began adding advisers and support units.

The classified papers documented that the U.S. had defied a 1954 settlement barring a foreign military presence in Vietnam, questioned whether South Vietnam had a viable government, secretly expanded the war to neighboring countries, and had plotted to send American soldiers even as Johnson vowed he wouldn’t. The Johnson administration had dramatically and covertly escalated the war despite the “judgment of the Government’s intelligence community that the measures would not” weaken the North Vietnamese. The leaker’s identity became a national guessing game, and Ellsberg proved an obvious suspect because of his access to the papers and his public condemnation of the war over the previous two years. With the FBI in pursuit, Ellsberg turned himself in to authorities in Boston, became a hero to the anti-war movement, and a traitor to the war’s supporters, labeled the “most dangerous man in America” by national security adviser Henry Kissinger, with whom Ellsberg had once been friendly.

The papers themselves were seen by many as an indictment not just of a given president or party, but of a generation of political leadership. The historian and philosopher Hannah Arendt would note that growing mistrust of the government during the Vietnam era, “the credibility gap,” had “opened into an abyss.” Ellsberg embodied the individual of conscience, who answered only to his sense of right and wrong, even if the price was his own freedom. He was highly intelligent, obsessively curious, and profoundly sensitive, a born proselytizer who “saw political events in terms of moral absolutes” and demanded consequences for abuses of power.

Ellsberg’s legacy lives on as a symbol of truth and justice. His courage to stand up against the government and expose their secrets has inspired countless others to do the same. He will be remembered as a patriotic truth-teller, an anti-war activist, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, a dear friend to many, and an inspiration to countless more. As his son Robert Ellsberg said, “He became a part of the anti-Vietnam and anti-nuclear movement.”

News Source : CBSchicago

Source Link :Daniel Ellsberg, Pentagon Papers leaker, dies at 92/