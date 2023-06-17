Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Pentagon Papers Leaker Daniel Ellsberg Passes Away at 92”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Daniel Ellsberg, the man who leaked the classified “Pentagon Papers,” died on Friday at the age of 92. Ellsberg was a U.S. military analyst who had a change of heart on the Vietnam War and revealed the U.S. government’s deception about the war. His leak set off a major freedom-of-the-press battle and let Americans know that their government was capable of misleading and lying to them. Ellsberg became an advocate for whistleblowers and leakers, and his “Pentagon Papers” leak was portrayed in the 2017 movie “The Post.”

Ellsberg served in the Marine Corps and worked at the Pentagon and the RAND Corporation, an influential policy research think tank. He was a dedicated Cold War warrior and hawk on Vietnam at the time. However, in his 2003 book, “Secrets: A Memoir of Vietnam and the Pentagon Papers,” Ellsberg said he was only one week into a two-year tour of duty in Saigon when he realized the United States was in a war it would not win.

Meanwhile, Pentagon officials had secretly been putting together a 7,000-page report covering U.S. involvement in Vietnam from 1945 through 1967. When it was finished in 1969, two of the 15 published copies went to the RAND Corporation, where Ellsberg was once again working. With his new perspective on the war, Ellsberg started attending peace rallies. He said he was inspired to copy the “Pentagon Papers” after hearing an anti-war protester say he was looking forward to going to prison for resisting the draft.

Ellsberg began sneaking the top-secret study out of the RAND office and copying it at night on a rented Xerox machine, using his 13-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter as helpers. He took the documents with him when he moved to Boston for a job at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and ended up sitting on them for a year and a half before passing pages to the New York Times.

The Times ran its first installment of the “Pentagon Papers” on June 13, 1971, and the administration of President Richard Nixon moved quickly to get a judge to stop further publication. Nixon’s claim of executive authority and invocation of the Espionage Act set off a freedom-of-the-press fight over the extreme censorship of prior restraint.

Ellsberg’s next move was to give the “Pentagon Papers” to the Washington Post and more than a dozen other newspapers. In New York Times v. U.S., the Supreme Court ruled less than three weeks after first publication that the press had the right to publish the papers, and the Times resumed doing so.

The study said U.S. officials had concluded that the war probably could not be won, and President John F. Kennedy approved of plans for a coup to overthrow the South Vietnamese leader. It also said Kennedy’s successor, Lyndon Johnson, had plans to expand the war, including bombing in North Vietnam, despite saying during the 1964 campaign that he would not. The papers also revealed the secret U.S. bombing in Cambodia and Laos and that casualty figures were higher than reported.

The Times never said who leaked the papers, but the FBI quickly figured it out. Ellsberg remained underground for about two weeks before surrendering in Boston. He would say that he regretted not leaking the papers sooner.

Even though the “Pentagon Papers” did not cover Nixon’s handling of Vietnam, the White House’s “plumbers” unit, which would later pull off the Watergate break-in that led to Nixon’s downfall, was ordered to stop further leaks and discredit Ellsberg.

Two and a half months after first publication, two men who later figured prominently in Watergate – G. Gordon Liddy and E. Howard Hunt – broke into the office of Ellsberg’s psychiatrist to search for incriminating evidence. Ellsberg and a RAND colleague were eventually charged with espionage, theft, and conspiracy. But at their 1973 trial, the case was dismissed on the grounds of government misconduct when the break-in was revealed.

In his later years, Ellsberg became a writer and lecturer in the campaign for government transparency and against the proliferation of nuclear weapons. He said Edward Snowden, a contractor for the National Security Agency who gave journalists thousands of classified documents on government information-gathering before fleeing the country, had done nothing wrong. He also said he considered Army Private Chelsea Manning a hero for turning over a trove of government files to WikiLeaks.

Ellsberg had been married twice, first to Carol Cummings, with whom he had two children. That marriage ended in divorce. His second marriage was to Patricia Marx, with whom he had a son. The once-top-secret papers that Ellsberg shepherded into the mainstream can be read online at http://www.archives.gov/research/pentagon-papers/.

News Source : Reuters

