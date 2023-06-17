Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pentagon Papers leaker Daniel Ellsberg passes away at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Daniel Ellsberg, Whistleblower of the Pentagon Papers, Dies at 92

On Friday, Daniel Ellsberg passed away at the age of 92 at his home in Kensington, California. Ellsberg was a former military analyst who made a critical decision in 1971 to disclose a secret history of American lies and deceit in Vietnam, known as the Pentagon Papers. His cause of death was pancreatic cancer, according to a statement from his family.

The Life of Daniel Ellsberg

Daniel Ellsberg was born in Chicago in 1931 and grew up in Detroit. He attended Harvard University and graduated with a degree in economics in 1952. After graduating from college, he joined the Marine Corps and served as a platoon leader in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve from 1954 to 1957. He then attended graduate school at Harvard and received his Ph.D. in economics in 1962.

In 1964, Ellsberg began working for the RAND Corporation, a research organization that focused on national security issues. In 1967, he was sent to Vietnam to work as a civilian analyst for the Department of Defense.

While in Vietnam, Ellsberg became disillusioned with the war effort and the U.S. government’s handling of the conflict. He saw firsthand the lies and deceit that the government was using to justify the war. He also witnessed the horrific toll that the war was taking on the Vietnamese people.

Ellsberg returned to the United States in 1969 and took a job at the RAND Corporation’s Santa Monica office. It was there that he became involved in the release of the Pentagon Papers.

The Pentagon Papers

In 1971, Ellsberg secretly photocopied a 7,000-page top-secret report on U.S. involvement in Vietnam that came to be known as the Pentagon Papers. The report contained evidence that the government had been lying to the American people about the war for years.

Ellsberg leaked the Pentagon Papers to the press, and they were published by The New York Times and other newspapers. The release of the papers was a bombshell, and it exposed the government’s lies and deceit in Vietnam.

The Nixon administration was furious about the leak and went to great lengths to try to stop the publication of the papers. The government ultimately failed, and the publication of the papers helped turn public opinion against the war.

The Legacy of Daniel Ellsberg

Daniel Ellsberg was a hero to many for his courageous decision to leak the Pentagon Papers. He risked his career and his freedom to expose the truth about the war in Vietnam, and his actions helped bring an end to the conflict.

Ella Baker, a civil rights activist, once said, “We who believe in freedom cannot rest until it comes.” Daniel Ellsberg believed in freedom, and he worked tirelessly to ensure that the truth about the war was revealed. His legacy will live on as a reminder of the importance of speaking truth to power.

The Passing of a Hero

Despite his passing, Daniel Ellsberg’s legacy will continue to inspire people around the world. He was a true hero who stood up for what he believed in, even when it was difficult and dangerous to do so.

As we remember Daniel Ellsberg, we should also take a moment to reflect on the importance of whistleblowers in our society. Whistleblowers like Ellsberg play a critical role in holding our government and other powerful institutions accountable for their actions. They remind us that the truth is always worth fighting for, no matter the cost.

Rest in peace, Daniel Ellsberg. Your courage and commitment to the truth will never be forgotten.

News Source : The Japan Times

Source Link :Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked the Pentagon Papers, dies at 92/